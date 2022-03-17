Mammography System Market Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027
The global mammography system market is expected to reach USD 4,255.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.
SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global Mammography System Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Mammography System market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Mammography System market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Mammography System industry entails useful insights into the estimated Mammography System market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global Mammography System Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Mammography System market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Mammography System market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.
Growing technological advancements and increased investments in the diagnosis of breast imaging are causative of the rapid growth of the mammography system market. Hologic’s Intelligent 2-D imaging technology and Clarity HD high-resolution 3-D imaging received premarket approval (PMA) from the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and are obtainable on the 3Dimensions breast tomosynthesis system. With these advancements, the breast imaging system offers higher resolution 3-D breast images for radiologists, improved workflow for technologists, and a better mammography experience with low-dose alternatives for patients.
By product type, digital mammography system (full-field digital mammography (FFDM) system), in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest market share in 2019. It offers the advantage of magnification and adjustment of the images to pinpoint and precisely inspect the abnormalities. Further, the images can be transferred electronically to other physicians, radiologists, and breast surgeons, for analysis.
By usage, diagnosis is likely to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period. Diagnostic mammography finds use in the evaluation of a patient with a breast lump. Besides, diagnostic mammography may be performed post abnormal screening mammograms to assess the target area.
By end-users, diagnostics centers are projected to grow at the fastest rate of 10.0% in the forecast period. Diagnostic centers are fitted out with the requisite mammography system and specialist staff, as well as healthcare personnel, for assisting in the process of detecting diseases in women displaying specific symptoms.
North America contributed to the largest mammography system market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 8.8% in the forecast period. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, the surging incidence of breast cancer, and the enactment of numerous initiatives for raising awareness about breast cancer in the region.
Key participants include Hologic, Siemens Healthineers, Metaltronica, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm, Mindray Medical International Limited, Planmed Oy, GE Healthcare, and IMS Sri, among others.
Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer type in women with more than 2 million new breast cancer cases in 2018. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations. Hence, the implementation of breast imaging to screen and detect malignant cells in the human breast is driving the demand for the mammography system market.
Segmental Analysis
The global Mammography System market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Mammography System sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.
Emergen Research has segmented the global mammography system market on the basis of product type, usage, end-users, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Analog Systems
Digital Systems
Breast Tomosynthesis
Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Screening
Diagnosis
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Research Institutes
Regional Analysis of the Mammography System Market:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Rapid Business Growth Factors
In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.
