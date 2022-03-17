Global Corrosion Inhibitors Market Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 6.9% between 2021-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- Corrosion Inhibitors Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Corrosive Agent Type (Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen Sulfide, Oxygen), Application (Oil & Gas Generation, Process and Product Additives, Water Treatment), and By Geography
The Global Corrosion Inhibitors Market is accounted for $8.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $12.82 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Corrosion inhibitors are chemical compounds that prevent or reduce the rate of corrosion of the metals or alloys exposed to the environment. They are available in different forms. Corrosion inhibitors have been hugely beneficial in the construction industry and metallurgical functioning. Organic corrosion inhibitor segment is projected to be the fastest-growing compound in the corrosion inhibitor market, as they are effective at a wide range of temperature, have good solubility with water, low cost and compatible with protected materials. Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share owing to the rapid industrialization in the region, growing chemical and metalworking sectors in developing economies, and growth in demand for water treatment chemicals in the region. Europe is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the massive consumption of water for industrial sectors such as sugar, ethanol and petrochemical manufacturing and stringent government regulations on the discharge of toxic chemicals in the environment in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Corrosion Inhibitors Market include BASF SE, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Solenis LLC, Dow Chemical Company, Henkel, Lanxess, Championx, Nouryon, Ecolab/Nalco Water, Lubrizol, Suez, Eastman Chemical Company, Ashland, Clariant, and Lonza.
Stratistics Market Research Consulting Private Limited offer reports which supply an in-detail study and predict about the industry covering the inclusive overview of the market that will help clients and business creation policies. Our report offers company profiling with meticulous strategies such as business overview, financials, key products, and current key developments along with the SWOT analysis of the key players related to the market, and porter's five forces for the market insights. Our reports are devised with eclectic industry audience in mind and give a snapshot into the attractiveness, possible and competitive scenery of a market mapping the key frequent trends. Our report covers market share estimations for the provincial and country-level segments and diverse market trends such as market opportunities, challenges, key drivers and restraints, futuristic scenarios, threats, volume and value forecasts, strategic recommendations, covid-19 impact, and various investment opportunities for the producers operating in the global and regional markets.
Our report provides data information related to the strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures for the foremost companies on a regional scale for the assorted markets in the industries.
