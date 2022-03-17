Carbon Fiber Market Development Industry Trends, Key Driven Factors Segmentation And Forecast To 2018-2025

Carbon Fiber Market Development

The demand from the aerospace & defense, wind turbines, and marine sectors is expected to drive the market growth in North America.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in penetration of carbon fiber component in the automotive industry, rise in demand for high-performance carbon fiber in the aerospace & defense, and government regulation for emission control have boosted the growth of the global carbon fiber market. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2017, contributing to more than one-third of the market.

Aerospace & defense segment accounted for largest share of carbon fiber market in 2017, owing to the highest consumption of carbon fiber in commercial aircraft. Increased production of U.S.-based Boeing 787/777 and the Europe-based Airbus A350XWP is expected to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The carbon fiber market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the carbon fiber market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the carbon fiber market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

On the basis of end-use industry, the market is categorized into aerospace & defense, sports/leisure, wind turbines, molding & compounds, automotive, pressure vessels, civil engineering, marine, pultrusion misc., misc. consumer, sailing/yacht building, and others. The aerospace & defense segment held the largest share in 2017, and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

The global carbon fiber market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2017, contributing to more than one-third of the market. On the other hand, the market across Europe region held the second-largest share in 2017.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the carbon fiber market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the carbon fiber market

• Post-sales support and free customization

The prominent players profiled in this report DowAksa Advanced Composites Holding B.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, OJSC SvetlogorskKhimvolokno, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited (Teijin), Toray Industries Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Solvay SA, and Hyosung Corporation.

