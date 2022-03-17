Ambiance Dental Clinic Offers Comprehensive Dental Services In Calgary Downtown
Ambiance Dental in downtown Calgary offers comprehensive dental services for the whole family.CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They provide all of the necessary services to support preventative dental hygiene, emergency care, restorative procedures and a variety of cosmetic dentistry options to ensure you love your smile for years to come.
“Our goal is always to help our patients create the best health possible and find longevity through healthy daily practices. Since your oral health affects your overall health, it’s critical that you take great care of your smile to live and age well,” says Dr. Rose Nagra, clinic operator and lead dentist at Ambiance Dental. Dr. Rose’s passion for her patient's health is evident in the amount of time and care she puts into addressing the concerns of each patient, one tooth at a time!
When you become a new patient at Ambiance Dental, you are welcomed with their 90 minute New Patient Comprehensive Evaluation where your dentist will go over every tooth and aspect of your mouth. They will also go over a thorough intake questionnaire to ensure they fully understand your health and habits. This ensures that the advice and medical opinions you are given by your dentist are personalized to you and your unique needs.
By offering a full range of dental services, Ambiance Dental’s team is hoping to ensure their patients can get almost everything they need in one place. Whether you need a cleaning, have a problem tooth, want to beautify your smile or need emergency care, they can be there for you when you need them with the right services to get the job done.
“Providing our patients with the care they need, when they need it is important to our team at Ambiance Dental,” says Dr. Rose. “We invest in each patient to protect the health of their teeth and provide them the best options and outcomes possible. Passion to exceed expectations is a driving force behind this, especially when it comes to cosmetic dentistry. The beauty of a perfectly sculpted tooth is something I love to be part of. The artistry of creating smiles is important, but even more rewarding is being able to give patients that dazzling smile they have always dreamed of”.
Bringing confidence to the smile of patients is something the team at Ambiance Dental is grateful to be a part of. A patient may need a tooth’s natural beauty restored or to make a change that has always been a concern. They may also need advice on how to keep their teeth and gums healthy or how to relieve issues in their TMJ. This is the breadth of services Ambiance offers to keep their patients feeling great.
