Gastric Cancer Drugs Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Gastric Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Gastric Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the gastric cancer drugs market size is expected to grow from $2.63 billion in 2021 to $3.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s gastric cancer drugs market outlook the market size is expected to reach $5.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.2%. Increasing number of obesity cases and smoking population increased number of people suffering from gastric cancer.

The gastric cancer drugs market consists of sales of drugs for gastric cancer. Gastric cancer, also known as stomach cancer, is the formation of abnormal cells on the lining of stomach resulting in stomach pain and indigestion.

Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Market Trends

Many companies are using combination therapies to cure gastric cancer. Combination therapies help in treating patients with two or more drugs for a single disease and help in better treating the patients.

Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Market Segments

The global gastric cancer treatment market is segmented:

By Type: Doxorubicin Hydrochloride, Sunitinib, Docetaxel, Mitomycin, Fluorouracil, Imatinib, Trastuzumab

By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Others

By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

By Geography: The global gastric cancer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Gastric Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides gastric cancer drugs global market overviews, gastric cancer drugs global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global gastric cancer drugs market, gastric cancer drugs global market share, gastric cancer drugs global market segments and geographies, gastric cancer drugs market trends, gastric cancer drugs market players, gastric cancer drugs market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The gastric cancer drugs market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Gastric Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Eli Lilly and company, Novartis, Merck KGaA, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer Healthcare, Abbott, AROG Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Array Biopharma, Taiho Oncology, AstraZeneca, ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Ono Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Gilead Bioscience, Celgene/Taiho, Boston Biomedical, Imugene Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim, Daiichi-Sankyo, Danaher corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

