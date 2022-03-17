Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market Ensures Safety With the Development Of Drug Delivery Mechanisms

Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market trends include companies increasingly developing of drugs with better safety profiles and novel drug delivery mechanisms. The drug delivery mechanisms include transdermal estrogen, vaginal estrogen and others. Transdermal estrogen drug delivery is in the form of estradiol transdermal gel, patch, and spray that are used to treat symptoms of menopause, vaginal dryness, itching, burning and others occur due to low estrogen levels. Vaginal estrogen in the form of cream, vaginal ring, vaginal tablets are used to get the hormone estrogen into the system. For instance, Novo Nordisk, a multinational pharmaceutical company provides novel drug delivery mechanisms and low dose drugs for hormonal replacement therapy (HRT) to cater to the rising demand of patient needs. Some of the brands offering of novel drugs include Climara, Divigel, Elestrin, Esclim, Estraderm, Estrasorb, EstroGel, Evamist, Oesclim, Rhoxal-Estradiol Derm 50, Vivelle 100 Mcg, Estradot Transdermal Therapeutic System and others.

The global drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market size is expected to grow from $11.13 billion in 2021 to $12.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global hormonal replacement therapy market size is expected to reach $15.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Increasing population of aging and postmenopausal women is driving the global drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market. Hormonal replacement therapy drugs such as Estrogen, Progestin and others are used to treat medical conditions caused due to menopausal conditions. According to a report by The Indian Menopause Society, New Delhi, in India there are 65 million women over the menopausal age affected with menopausal symptoms. According to European Menopause and Andropause Society (EMAS) report, women aged over 60 are expected to reach over 1 billion by 2050. In South Korea, the female population is expected to exceed male population by 2060, out of which 59.6% of female population is expected to suffer from postmenopausal symptoms. Thus, growing women population suffering from menopausal symptoms and aging population drives the market for hormonal replacement therapy drugs market.

Major players covered in the global drugs for hormonal replacement therapy industry are Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott, Mylan Laboratories, Merck & Co, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc., Orion Pharma AB, Allergan Plc, QuatRx Pharmaceuticals, Wyeth, Amgen Inc., Roche, Genentech and TherapeuticsMD.

North America was the largest region in the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global hormonal replacement therapy drug market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global hormonal replacement therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market report is segmented by therapy type into estrogen replacement therapy, human growth hormone (HGH) replacement therapy, thyroid replacement therapy, testosterone replacement therapy, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, by application into hypothyroidism, male hypogonadism, growth hormone deficiency, menopause, others, by route of administration into oral, parental, others.

