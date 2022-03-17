Biobanking Market Research Report Including Trends, Insights, Outlook, Industry Analysis, Demand Analysis By 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Biobanking Market Size – USD 29.79 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by emergen research, titled ‘Global biobanking market ’, covers the current situation of the Biobanking Market that has been gravely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The market intelligence report analyzes the pandemic’s drastic impact on the global economy, including the severe disruptions to this business sphere. The coronavirus outbreak has beleaguered the Biobanking Market business landscape and posed severe threats to the developmental scope of various manufacturers and buyers involved in this sector. The report further discusses the profound impact of the global health crisis on the existing market scenario, accompanied by speculations about its post-COVID-19 scenario.

The global biobanking market size is expected to reach USD 67.90 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing genomic research activities and investment in R&D by major companies is driving global biobanking market revenue growth. Surge in research activities of regenerative medicines, stem cell therapeutics, and cell and gene therapy is also driving revenue growth of the global market.Biobanking market revenue growth is also driven by increase in application of bio-banked samples. Biobanks focusing on plants, animals, and microbes are evolving rapidly. Different types of biobanks are gaining traction, such as disease-centric biobanks, population-based banks, DNA/RNA banks, genetic banks, tissue banks, blood banks, virtual biobanks, stem cell banks, microbiome banks, and others, which is driving market revenue growth.

To receive a sample copy of the Biobanking Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/926

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to improvements in lifescience research infrastructure and rising government investment in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and biomedicals. Increasing global population and expansion of biobanks in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India is contributing significantly to market revenue growth.

Key Highlights :

Services segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to rising demand for storage services. Increase in stem cell biobanking is gaining traction in recent years due to rising awareness regarding therapeutic benefits of stem cells and increased investment in stem cell-based research. Increasing number of clinical trials for development of regenerative medicines to treat rare and chronic diseases is also driving revenue growth of this segment.

Blood product segment registered a significantly robust revenue growth rate in 2020. Blood is among the most common biospecimens collected in human biobanks as it is a source of RNA and DNA. Blood is a widely used biospecimen as it carries the potential to search for biomarkers in various diseases, which make standardization and optimization of blood collection procedures of high importance.

Among the application segments, the regenerative medicine segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. Increasing demand for qualitative bio samples and increasing research in regenerative medicine is driving revenue growth of this segment. Additionally, research programs designed to increase R&D in sustainable medicine is expected to continue to support revenue growth of this segment.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

Biobank Limited, Medizinische Universitat Graz, Hamilton Company, ASKION, Azenta Life Sciences, Qiagen, Promega Corporation, Integrated Biobank of Luxembourg (IBBL), Isenet Biobanking, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the Biobanking Market .

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

To get access to the complete report on the Biobanking Market , click on the link mentioned here: @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biobanking-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global biobanking market on the basis of product & services, sample type, storage type, application, and region:

Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Equipment

Storage Equipment

Sample Transport Equipment

Sample Processing Equipment

Sample Analysis Equipment

Consumables

Collection Consumables

Storage Consumables

Processing Consumables

Analysis Consumables

Services

Supply Services

Processing Services

Storage Services

Transport Services

Software

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Biological Fluids

Human Tissues

Blood Products

Nucleic Acids

Human Waste Products

Cell Lines

Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Automated Storage

Manual Storage

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/926

Key questions addressed in the report:

What is the projected growth rate likely to be witnessed by each market region?

Which of the leading Biobanking Market regions accounts for the maximum market share over the forecast years?

What sales estimates every region is expected to hold in the Biobanking Market in the near future?

What is each regional segment’s current valuation?

What are the estimated remunerations of these regions over the forecast timeline?

Browse more related reports@

Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-synthetic-blood-substitutes-market

Peritoneal Dialysis Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-peritoneal-dialysis-market

Rehabilitation Robotics Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-rehabilitation-robotics-market

Alopecia Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-alopecia-market

Brachytherapy Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/brachytherapy-market

Depression Treatment Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/depression-treatment-market

Electrosurgical Devices Market @

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electrosurgical-devices-market

About us:

Emergen research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

