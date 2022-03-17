Dura Vermeer and NIRA Dynamics sign cooperation agreement to transform Dutch infrastructure market

Dura Vermeer and NIRA Dynamics have signed a cooperation agreement to join forces in transforming the Dutch infrastructure market. NIRA Dynamics will provide Dura Vermeer with powerful in-car data that allows the contractor to develop new value-added services. Winter Road Insights User Interface Dura Vermeer Logotype

We believe that data is the future. By combining NIRA’s in-car data with our specialized knowledge, we will be able to develop services that will come to the benefit of the whole supply chain.” — Stijn van ’t Hek, Manager Road Management and Maintenance at Dura Vermeer

LINKöPING, SWEDEN, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dura Vermeer and NIRA Dynamics have signed a cooperation agreement to join forces in transforming the Dutch infrastructure market. NIRA Dynamics will provide Dura Vermeer with powerful in-car data that allows the contractor to develop new value-added services.

Collecting in-car data

NIRAs technology, which is installed in VW Group passenger vehicles, utilizes the cars’ existing sensors to analyze road conditions in real-time. Road conditions from connected vehicles are delivered to a cloud backend where it is aggregated and analyzed, before being distributed to Dura Vermeer and their partners within road maintenance.

Björn Zachrisson, Business and Strategy Manager Road Maintenance at NIRA Dynamics: “The cooperation with Dura Vermeer will put us in a great position to change the way road maintenance is done in the Netherlands. The joint innovative power of our companies will ensure our customers receive services that really have an impact.”

The recipients of the data see irregularities and other disturbances related to the road surface gathered in a digital interface. In the road maintenance tool and digital map, they can also see friction data, ie slipperiness, which is an advantage in winter road conditions to plan and prioritize clearing efforts minimizing the risk of accidents.

New value-added services

NIRA Dynamics’ valuable in-care data, combined with Dura Vermeer broad experience of the Dutch infrastructure market and customer demands will lead to innovative services that will transform the Dutch infrastructure market.

Stijn van ’t Hek, Manager Road Management and Maintenance at Dura Vermeer: “We believe that data is the future. By combining NIRA Dynamics’ in-car data with our specialized knowledge, we will be able to develop services that will come to the benefit of the whole supply chain. From road users to road owners and road maintenance contractors. Firstly, we are focusing on three domains when developing new services: asset management, winter maintenance, and road safety.”

Benefits

The benefits for the Dutch infrastructure market are tremendous. Foremost, decisions can be made based on solid data instead of gut feelings. Furthermore, the amount of data that is collected by road cars outnumber the data collected by road inspectors. Moreover, governmental customers can transparently justify their actions to civilians.

First contract won

The cooperation has had a kickstart for the first two-year contract has already been won. NIRA Dynamics and Dura Vermeer are to supply data to the Nationale Databank Wegverkeer, a database for road usage in The Netherlands.



About NIRA Dynamics

NIRA Dynamics, established 2001 with main office in Linköping/Sweden, is specialized in sensor fusion and vehicle data cloud services. NIRA develops cost-efficient safety and navigation solutions for the global vehicle industry, as well as big data services for the road maintenance industry. Among the customers are Audi, Volkswagen, Honda, Volvo, Trafikverket and Rijkswaterstaat. To learn more about NIRA, visit: niradynamics.se

About Dura Vermeer

Dura Vermeer, founded in 1855, is an independent family business that focuses on the Dutch market with activities in the fields of construction, real estate and infrastructure. With € 1.5 billion in turnover and more than 2,800 highly committed employees, Dura Vermeer ranks in the top ten of companies in the Dutch construction industry. With more than twenty independent operating companies, we combine a strong regional presence with the knowledge, strength and resources of a company that operates nationwide.