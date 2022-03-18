Functional Fibers Market Product Scope, High Demand, Recent Trends, Types, Technology, Industry Analysis By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by emergen research, titled ‘Global Functional Fibers Market ’, covers the current situation of the Functional Fibers Market that has been gravely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The market intelligence report analyzes the pandemic’s drastic impact on the global economy, including the severe disruptions to this business sphere. The coronavirus outbreak has beleaguered the Functional Fibers Market business landscape and posed severe threats to the developmental scope of various manufacturers and buyers involved in this sector. The report further discusses the profound impact of the global health crisis on the existing market scenario, accompanied by speculations about its post-COVID-19 scenario.

Fiber is an essential component of our regular dietary regimes. Also known as bulk or roughage, fiber is necessary for digestion, blood sugar regulation, weight management, and cholesterol maintenance. Essentially, fibers are of two types – dietary fibers and functional fibers. Dietary fiber is the indigestible portion of plant-derived foods, while on the other hand, functional fiber is derived from its natural source, isolated, and then added to processed foods. Functional fibers are derivatives of carbohydrates and have a plethora of health benefits

The other significant types of fibers include viscous fibers, fermentable fibers, and insoluble fibers. Fibers that aid in reducing blood cholesterol and blood glucose levels are known as viscous fibers. Fermentable fibers have a wide range of benefits for colon health, while insoluble fibers are known to alleviate constipation problems. The commonly known functional fibers include beta-glucans (extracted from mushrooms, oats, and yeast), frucotooligosaccharides (fermentable fibers obtained from sucrose), cellulose (plant cell walls’ main structural component), lignin (derived from woody plant cell walls), inulin (extracted from chicory roots), and various others.

The global functional fibers market can be extensively bifurcated based on nature, grade, source, product type, and application.

Nature Type :

Organic

Conventional

Grade Type

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Source Type ;

Fruits & vegetables

Cereals & grains

Others (Nuts, seeds, and legumes)

Product Type :

Soluble Fibers

Beta-Glucan

Inulin

Polydextrose

Pectin

Corn Fiber

Fructooligosaccharides (FOS)

Galactooligosaccharides (GOS)

Others (gum fibers, Dextrin)

Insoluble Fibers

Cellulose

Lignin

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

