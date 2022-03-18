EPI Releases a New Data Center Environmental Sustainability Specialist (CDESS) Training and Certification
The CDESS course provides the much-needed knowledge to create a roadmap to a carbon-neutral data center.
We wanted to transfer the knowledge quickly and developed the much-needed expertise worldwide to manage and improve data center sustainability”SINGAPORE, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPI launched a brand new and timely training and certification for managing data center sustainability. The two-day content rich course is aimed at providing knowledge on how to move the data center to a more sustainable design and operations, for both existing and new data centers.
— Edward van Leent, Chairman and CEO, EPI Group
The focus on data center sustainability has intensified over the last two years with the outbreak of COVID-19, which lead to a mass migration to digital lifestyle never seen before. As a result, the demand for data centers, being the backbone of the internet, surged. Investment in data centers has increased tremendously all over the world.
At the same time, the realities of climate change are no longer isolated incidences reported on news channels. People everywhere are experiencing it personally, just at different levels of severity and disruption to lives.
The pressure on data centers to improve sustainability is mounting with governments now getting involved and approving new legislations to enforce sustainability measures on data center operators.
According to Edward van Leent, EPI Chairman and CEO, "Sadly, the expertise to manage sustainability in the complex and multi-disciplinary data center environment is sorely lacking. To address this problem, EPI stepped up to develop the Certified Data Center Environmental Sustainability Specialist (CDESS) training. We wanted to transfer the knowledge we have quickly to others and developed the much-needed expertise worldwide to manage and improve data center sustainability.”
Van Leent continues, “The CDESS contains 12 comprehensive chapters. It includes topics on the applicable global standards, international treaties, sustainable performance metrics, and deep dives into how to measure, implement and improve energy efficiency on electrical, mechanical, ICT, data storage; water and waste management; and sustainable energy. The course will enable participants to create a roadmap to a carbon-neutral data center.”
The CDESS is also a certification course to provide recognition to data center professionals who have passed exam with the CDESS certification.
For more information, visit EPI's website or email sales@epi-ap.com.
