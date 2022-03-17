Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market Size, Share To Reach USD 3,543.3 Million By 2027

Reports And Data

The growing demand for better crop yield is a significant factor influencing the controlled-release fertilizers market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market is forecasted to reach USD 3,543.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for fertilizers for high crop yield is one of the significant factors influencing the controlled-release fertilizers market growth. Fertilizers allow farmers to increase their crop yield by boosting the productivity of the agricultural land, as well as can make an otherwise less productive land produce substantial yields. Fertilizers are formulated to support the yield of certain plants by allowing the plants to absorb the essential macro and micronutrient easily. The worldwide demand for fertilizers has witnessed a decent pace of growth, with the demand being more than 138 million tons in the year 2000 and rose to around 210 million tons in the year 2019.

Receive a sample copy of the global Controlled-Release Fertilizers market report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3694

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

Mosaic Company, Koch Industries, Nutrien Limited, Haifa Chemicals, Nufarm Limited, the Andersons Inc., Yara International ASA, SQM, DeltaChem, and Helena Chemical, among others.

The growing demand for better crop yield is a significant factor influencing the controlled-release

Further key findings from the report suggest

The usage of controlled-release fertilizers can decrease labor costs by eradicating the necessity to mix and observe water-soluble fertilizers and confines the requirement for expensive injection devices.

The controlled-release fertilizers have long-term environmental benefits as the release of nutrients is slow and at the rate, which is optimal for plant usage. Also, the nutrients leached during watering are least than using water-soluble fertilizers.

Fertigation held a significant market size in 2019 as it offers a frequent nutrient supply, thereby maintaining soil nutrient concentration.

The market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest controlled-release fertilizers market share in 2019. The market dominance of the APAC region may be attributed to the presence of key producers in the region. Moreover, high demand for food, owing to the presence of a growing population in developing economies, such as India and China, and the easy availability of raw materials.

Download Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/3694

The materials & chemicals industry consists of companies that engage in the manufacture of a wide range of industrial and commercial products using various chemicals and raw materials such as oil, natural gas, metals, and minerals. Growing demand for consumer products such as soaps, perfumes, detergents, extensive usage of chemicals and raw materials in industries including buildings & construction, food & beverage, and agriculture, and increasing demand for environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals are among the key drivers for the industry growth. Rising environmental awareness, technological advancements in various chemical products, development of organic chemicals and materials, growing use of high-performance agrochemicals and specialty chemicals are other major factors bolstering the growth of this industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the expected revenue growth rate of the global Controlled-Release Fertilizers market?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market?

What are the latest and emerging trends influencing market growth significantly?

What are the imminent risks and challenges in the Controlled-Release Fertilizers industry?

What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis performed by authors of the report?

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/controlled-release-fertilizers-market

Type Outlook

Slow-Release

Urea-Formaldehyde

Urea-Isobutyraldehyde

Urea-Acetaldehyde

Others

Coated & Encapsulated

Sulfur Coatings

Polymer Coatings

Others

Nitrogen Stabilizers

Nitrification Inhibitors

Urease Inhibitors

Application Outlook

Foliar

Fertigation

Soil

Others

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3694

Regional analysis covers the following key regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Read More Related Reports:

Ruthenium Market Size: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-ruthenium-market

Methylene Chloride Market Share: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-methylene-chloride-market

Melamine Market Demand: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-melamine-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.