Fertilizer Additives Market Size To Surpass USD 4.27 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Fertilizer Additives Market Size – USD 3.36 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.2%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the Global Fertilizer Additives Market is forecast to reach USD 4.27 Billion by 2027. The market is avouching a gush in demand for agricultural commodities and a surge in the application of R&D in fertilizer manufacturing technology to enhance and elevate the growth of fertilizer additives. Along with this, there is an increase in the necessity of primary nutrients and supreme quality of fertilizers, which are resulting in a surge in demand for improving agricultural yields.

With the rapid increase in lifestyle diseases, there is a major shift of focus and attention in the use of organic fertilizers. The Aftermath of using chemical fertilizers is another massive restrain that the market faces as the main components used are ammonia nitrogen and nitrate, which acts as the main pollutant in water bodies, and its major aftereffect is Eutrophication along with groundwater pollution.

Transformation in emerging markets, as well as growth in the market, are the opportunities, and the deleterious health effect due to agrochemicals on human health is the challenge that the market is currently facing. In addition, imposing rigid and stringent regulations is also a challenge.

Market Dynamics

The global chemicals and materials have a wide range of application areas such as crop protection, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, preservatives, flame retardants, surface ingredients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and matting agents among others. Population explosion along with rapid economic growth is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the growing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and high investment in infrastructure development create market demand over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Fertilizer Additives market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolio to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding the largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Fertilizer Additives markets.

Key participants include Novochem Group, Tolsa Group, Filtra Catalyst & Chemicals, Clariant, Amit Trading Ltd, Armaz, Forbon Technology, Chemipol, Michelman, and KAO, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Urea is the chemical compound used as fertilizer, which has the maximum amount of nitrogen among all the other fertilizers available in the market. It has a wide application range and is harmless to crops and soil. The Russian Federation is the first country that produces maximum urea in the world. As of the year 2017, the production of urea in the Russian Federation was 8 million tonnes, which accounts for 18.72% of the world’s urea production.

Anti-caking agents are used to preventing caking for packaging and transport, and an example is Sodium Aluminosilicate. According to recent research, the demand for anti-caking agents is increased by over 50%of the fertilizer additives market share in the year 2018, as it is observed that using anti-caking agents reduces the risk of backflow passage of machines used for distributing fertilizers.

North America dominated the market for Fertilizer Additives. In this region, the most popular fertilizers were Urea and Ammonium Nitrate.

The Asia Pacific holds a share of more than 50% in the global fertilizer additives market in which India and China are the major consumers.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Fertilizer Additives market on the basis of end-use type, additives type, form, and region:

End-Use Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mono Ammonium Phosphate

Urea

Potassium Magnesium Sulphate

Triple Super Phosphate

Ammonium Nitrate

Others

Additives Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dust control

Anti-caking Agent

Granulation Aids

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Granular

Prilled

Powdered

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

