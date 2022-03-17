Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Size Worth To Reach USD 82.94 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The growing demand from the construction industry and the increasing number of aircraft are driving the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Report,’ published by Reports and Data, offers a panoramic vision of the global Pressure Sensitive Tapes markets. The global Pressure Sensitive Tapes market is forecast to reach USD 82.94 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing concerns regarding the light-weighting of automobiles across the globe have led to the increasing adoption of tapes. Traditionally used products, such as fasteners and adhesives, are being replaced by pressure-sensitive tapes, due to the benefits they offer.

The increasing population in the developing countries, which leads to an increase in industrialization and urbanization, is expected to lead to a rise in government spending on infrastructure and construction. This, in turn, will foster the demand for the pressure-sensitive tapes market, as these find extensive uses in the construction industry. The growth in the aircraft industry is also expected to lead to an increased demand for the product, as pressure-sensitive tapes are extensively used in making aircraft interiors and avionics.

Frequent fluctuations in raw material prices have a significant impact on the manufacturers' procurement cost, which can hamper the demand for the market. Increasing sanctions on the import of crude oil affect the overall oil prices, which can also lead to reduced market size for pressure-sensitive tapes. The market also faces a threat from the increasing number of substitutes present for the product, such as sealants and fasteners. The growing use of these in various industries can lead to reduced demand for Pressure Sensitive Tapes.

Market Dynamics

The global materials & chemicals industry has gained impetus over recent years, owing to factors such as rising demand for essential consumer products including food & beverages, cosmetics, and personal care & hygiene products, and increasing use of chemicals and raw materials in the buildings & construction, agriculture, textiles, automotive, packaging, and several other industries. The rising focus of manufacturers on deploying environmentally sustainable materials and chemicals to augment industrial productivity and reduce carbon footprint is a major factor driving the growth of this industry. Rising consciousness about environmental conservation, the introduction of technologically advanced and organic chemical products, and the growing use of high-performance specialty chemicals further boost the industry revenue growth.

Key participants include Scapa Group PLC, Sika AG, Arkema Group, DOW Corning, 3M, H.B. Fuller, Avery Dennison Corporation, Tesa, Intertape, and Henkel AG & Company KGAA, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Consumer Tapes occupied 22.2% of the market share in 2019. This finds extensive applications in attaching, temporary mounting, and bonding. Plastic backing with a medium to strong adhesive is used for manufacturing the product. Increasing demand from residential and commercial interior modifications is expected to drive the growth for this segment.

In terms of material, Foam occupied 17.8% of the market share in 2019. It is one of the majorly used products in the specialty products market. In finds increasing applications in mounting and bonding applications in various cars in the mid to high-end range. It provides benefits, such as superior water, aging, and UV resistance, which leads to increasing demand for the product.

The market in Latin America is witnessing a decline in demand due to the low manufacturing ability of the region, along with a rapid economic decline in many countries.

In terms of Technology, Hot Melt occupies a significant market share. This is primarily due to the extensive use of the technology in Specialty products, as it provides benefits, such as superior product performance and long life, in both outdoor and indoor products. The technology provides a strong bond between the tape and the surface on which it is applied, as it uses a durable resin or synthetic adhesive.

In terms of End-Use, the Medical industry occupied 8.40% of the market share in 2019. Pressure Sensitive Tapes are used in the industry to secure dressings and bandages on wounds. These are also used to prevent injuries in sports.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Pressure Sensitive Tapes market on the basis of product, Material, End-Use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Specialty Tapes

Packaging Tapes

Consumer Tapes

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Woven/Nonwoven

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Foam

Metal

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Aerospace

White Goods

Electronics

Semiconductors

Electrical

Paper and Printing

Construction

Medical

Hygiene

Retail and Graphics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

