Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Professional Survey and In-Depth Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need to improve manufacturing productivity and performance is a key factor driving global smart manufacturing platform market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market report is a detailed study of the different segments of the market, factors driving and restraining the growth of the market, and regional landscape based on the data gathered from both primary and secondary sources of data collection, along with the research methodology employed for analysis provided in the study. The market overview, SWOT analysis, and insights into the strategies adopted by key players operating in the Smart Manufacturing Platform market help understand the market forces and how those can be exploited to benefit from future opportunities.

The smart manufacturing platform market is expected to reach a market size of USD 29.64 Billion in 2028 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady growth can be attributed to rising need for real-time production monitoring and rising need to increase resource efficiency in a manufacturing network through dynamic sharing of manufacturing services, which is driving adoption of cloud manufacturing platforms. Industries are increasingly adopting smart manufacturing platforms to create smart manufacturing networks with higher productivity to improve resource efficiency and utilization rates.

Get Free Sample of this market research report At@https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/515

In addition, the study probes into the major factors such as import and export status, consumption volume, supply chain management, production capability and spending power to help business owners, stakeholders as well as field marketing executives zero in on profitable business strategies and stay competitive. A thorough analysis of intense competition among the top performers and strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Smart Manufacturing Platform market makes the report a valuable resource for product owners exploring new avenues. All the vital information is presented through charts, graphs and tables and can be refereed for an industry specific presentation.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Smart Manufacturing Platform market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

Microsoft, IBM, PTC Inc., SAP SE, Hitachi, ABB, Amazon, Bosch, Emerson, and Fujitsu Ltd.

The report segments the Smart Manufacturing Platform market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

Key Highlights in the Report

In June 2020, Microsoft announced the acquisition of CyberX to accelerate and secure IoT deployments of customers. With the help of CyberX, customers can manage and improve the security postures of existing IoT devices. CyberX is expected to help customers see a digital map of thousands of devices across a factory floor, which would securely enable smart manufacturing across production facilities and the supply chain.

The performance optimization segment accounted for largest market share of 49.8% in 2019. Adoption of performance optimization applications and smart manufacturing platforms has been growing across industries such as energy & power, automotive, oil & gas, and electronics & semiconductors, which is driving revenue growth of the performance optimization segment to a significant extent.

The process industries segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. Rising need to lower operational expenditure and enhance productivity is boosting adoption of Industry 4.0 in process industries. This is also driving deployment of smart manufacturing platforms in process industries.

The global Smart Manufacturing Platform market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Smart Manufacturing Platform market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Smart Manufacturing Platform market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart manufacturing platform market on the basis of application, industries, type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Asset & Condition Monitoring

Performance Optimization

Others

Industries Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Discrete (Medical Devices, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense)

Process (Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Power & Energy, Pharmaceuticals)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Connectivity Management

Device Management

Application Enablement

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report, click here@https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-manufacturing-platform-market

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market

Buy Now – Smart Manufacturing Platform Market@https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/515

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.

Check out more related studies published by Emergen Research:

Agriculture Analytics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agriculture-analytics-market

Wireless Earbuds Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wireless-earbuds-market

Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/chip-scale-package-led-market

Smart Space Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-space-market

Imaging Technology for Precision Agriculture Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/imaging-technology-for-precision-agriculture-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.