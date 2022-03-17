Non-Woven Tape Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Reports And Data

The report sheds light on the core structure of the Non-Woven Tape market and comments on the latest and upcoming market trends.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Global Non-Woven Tape Market Research Report – Forecast to 2028,” published by Reports and Data, is a detailed account of the global Non-Woven Tape market. Besides, the report thoroughly studies the key market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges & threats, revenue CAGR, changes in production & consumption rates, and latest product and technological innovations. The global Non-Woven Tape market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, application range, end-use landscape, and geography.

It further highlights the market’s highly competitive environment and provides insightful information on the leading market players. Key strategic initiatives undertaken by these players, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, joint ventures, R&D activities, and government deals & contracts, have been mentioned in the report. Moreover, the authors of the report have discussed the current financial standing, business expansion plans, product portfolios, year-on-year revenue growth rate, and manufacturing capacities of the top companies in the market.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

Key companies are 3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), LINTEC Corporation (Japan), Tesa SE (Germany), Scapa Group Plc (UK), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Nichiban Co. Ltd. (Japan), Teraoka Seisakusho Co. Ltd. (Japan), Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada), and Berry Global Group, Inc. (US).

Key Contents of the Global Non-Woven Tape Market Report:

Market Overview

Research Methodologies

In-depth study of the latest market trends, growth drivers, emerging opportunities, and potential threats and challenges

Demand & supply gap analysis

Detailed market segmentation

Regional and country-wise market segmentation

Market projections in terms of regional and global market revenue growth rate over the forecast period

Company profiling of the key market players and details on their key business strategies and recent developments

Market share analysis of the top companies in the market

Strategic recommendations for new market entrants

A Brief Market Overview:

Revenue growth of the global materials & chemicals industry is majorly driven by factors such as increasing industrial and commercial activities worldwide, growing demand for raw materials and chemicals in various industries including food & beverage, FMCG, manufacturing, healthcare, electronics, buildings & construction, petrochemical, packaging, and textile industries, and rapid adoption of energy-efficient and sustainable materials & chemicals. Rising focus on reducing carbon emissions, growing demand for biodegradable and eco-friendly products, development of high-performance, lightweight, specialty chemicals and materials, and stringent regulations for use of environmentally safe and sustainable products are among the other major factors creating revenue growth opportunities for global materials & chemicals industry over the forecast period.

Global Non-Woven Tape Market Segmentation:

By Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

By End Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)

Medical and Hygiene

Electronics

Automotive and Transportation

Other Applications

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

