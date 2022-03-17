Cold Insulation Market Size is Booming Worldwide at a CAGR 7.2% by 2027 | BASF SE, DOW Chemical Company, Owens Corning

Reports And Data

Cold Insulation Market Size – USD 5.59 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends – High demand from developed economies.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cold Insulation market is forecast to reach USD 9.46 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global cold insulation market is likely to see rapid gains over the forecast period due to the high importance of energy efficiency owing to the rising cost of energy during the forecast period. Growing concerns about greenhouse gas emissions are expected to further fuel market growth over the forecast period. The market is further strengthened by government support to increase the energy efficiency of public infrastructure. The depletion of infrastructure spending in various developed countries such as the United States, Japan, and other Western European countries, coupled with increased awareness of energy losses and costs, is expected to have a positive impact on the global cold insulation market.

Rapid implementation in the Oil & Gas industry and the growing demand for air conditioning and refrigeration applications are the drivers for the growth of the market.

The increase in disposable income associated with the growing demand for air conditioning and refrigeration equipment in emerging markets is expected to stimulate further demand for cold insulating materials such as fiberglass, polyurethane foams, polystyrene, and phenolic foams. Growing demand for cryogenic equipment from the oil and gas industry is expected to stimulate demand for cryogenic insulation materials, which in turn should have a positive impact on the global market.

Key participants include Taiko Group of Companies, BASF SE, Armacell International Holding Gmbh, The DOW Chemical Company, Owens Corning, Bayer Material Science, Knauf Insulation, Aspen Aerogels Inc., KAEFER, Novisol, and Huntsman Corporation, among others.

Overview: The global Cold Insulation market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 7.2% from USD 5.59 Billion in 2019 to USD 9.46 Billion in 2027. The growing demand for cryogenic insulation equipment coupled with the increasing demand for natural and industrial gas for the oil and gas industry should stimulate the cold insulation market in the coming years.

p>Cryogenic operations require a reduction in energy losses to maintain a very low temperature. The increasing use of LPG, LNG, and other cryogenic gases is stimulating the cryogenic industry in developed and developing countries. Besides, increased environmental awareness should stimulate the market in developing countries. Environmental regulatory agencies are forcing companies to upgrade existing infrastructure to reduce energy loss. Different energy standards are in place for the construction of energy-efficient infrastructure. Also, the demand for refrigeration and air conditioning equipment is expected to stimulate the market. Due to rising consumer disposable income and warm climatic conditions in the Asia-Pacific region, demand for air conditioning and refrigeration equipment is expected to grow considerably. Besides, increased industrialization in emerging economies around the world is expected to stimulate the cold insulation market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Asia-Pacific is currently the largest and most dynamic market for cold insulation. The rapid growth of end-use industries, such as oil and gas, chemicals, HVAC, and cryogenic equipment in Asia-Pacific, is driving a significant increase in the market. Besides, the low costs of setting up manufacturing facilities are driving market growth in the region.

Polyurethane foam is estimated to be the third-largest material segment during the forecast period as it is widely used in the refrigeration segment, one of the largest end-use industries in the cold insulation market.

Significant investments in R&D and technological development have led to the development of new techniques and new materials that have a minimal effect on the environment, which results in a steady increase in the North American cold insulation market.

Segments covered in the report:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fiber Glass

Phenolic Foams

Polystyrene Foams

Polyurethane Foams

Others

Insulation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fibrous

Cellular

Granular

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Chemicals

HVAC

Oil & Gas

Refrigeration

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

