Food Certification Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2021-2027

Adulteration of foods and beverages, health consciousness, and increased consumption of organic productsare some of the key factors influencing the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market intelligence study Food Certification weighs upon its global standing in the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The study employs both primary and secondary research techniques to assess, interpret, segment as well as forecast the total revenue generated by the industry across different regions. To determine the size, share and development rate of the business, the research determines the performance across different product categories and geography. The study further offers detailed statistical analysis regarding key factors including the drivers, opportunities, challenges and restraints that have a substantial effect on the progress of the Food Certification market.

The global food certification market is projected to reach value of USD 6.90 billion by 2027, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. Change in consumers' consumption habits, preference for organic foods, rise in the living standards, and consumer's requirement for quality products are some of the vital factors driving the market. Formulation of strict regulations regarding food safety has acted as a river of the market.

The global food certification market is expected to remain in a competitive and highly fragmented landscape during the forecast period, consisting of a large number of small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the forecast period, increasing demand for technological advancements and high diversification in offered products are likely to offer high growth potential to new market players.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included some of the top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares as well as core competencies. The research explains the technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments. The study further analyses competitive developments including but not restricted to collaborations, joint ventures, investments, acquisitions and mergers.

Top Companies Operating in the Food Certification Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Lloyd's Register, DEKRA, Intertek, International Certification Ltd, Asure Quality, Bureau Veritas, DNV, Eurofins, TQ Cert, and TUV SUD.

Key Highlights from the Report:

In September 2020, Intertek and a few other organizations started a new partnership to launch a brand-new shared audit program collectively. This program would lend a helping hand to create a safe food supply chain with its audit, which would help in certification.

In March 2019, DNV established an AI (Artificial Intelligence) research center to offer better and accurate solutions to enhance food surveys, inspection, and audit in Shanghai, China

The ISO 22000 certification focuses on securing and maintaining a supply chain. It has principles of integrated management systems and it is formulated as per the HACCP principles of the Codex Alimentarius and other essential standards in the ISO management systems. This certification helps control the risks in the food industry. ISO 22000 specifies that all the probable hazards expected to happen in a food chain should be identified and assessed. Therefore, it provides means to determine and document why a specific organization needs to control certain types of identified threats..

Regional analysis of the Food Certification market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

The research weighs upon various problems and solutions related to the import and export status, supply chain management, channel distribution, demand and supply and gross margin that often bother expansive as well as new entrants A thorough analysis of market players dominating the Food Certification market and their winning strategies to remain competitive and ahead in the market adds granularity to the intelligence report. The definitive study explores the recent events in the industry from acquisition and mergers, product launches, technology innovation and product pipeline to underline the future potential or prospects of the business.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global food certification market based on application, type, risk, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Processed Meat & Poultry

Organic Food

Dairy Products

Seafood

Beverages

Infant Foods

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

ISO 22000

Halal

Kosher

SQF

FSSAI

BRC

Others

Risk Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

High Risk

Low Risk

The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyse raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Food Certification market for the forecast period, The new intelligence study further digs deep to extract all data pertaining to aspects such as production capability, spending power, customer preference and potential customers to offer usable business information. This report can be considered as a cautious assessment of the target customers, their requirements, geography generating maximum sales and potential distribution channel.

