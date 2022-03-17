Bleaching Clay Market is Anticipated To Reach USD 1.79 Billion at a CAGR 5.3% By 2027| Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Bleaching Clay Market Size – USD 1.18 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Rise in the level of the disposable income

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surging demand for refined vegetable oils is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The global bleaching clay market is expected to reach USD 1.79 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The bleaching of vegetable oils and fats is a vital component of the refining procedure of crude oils and fats, whereby contaminants that have an adverse impact on the appearance and quality of these oils are removed. Most of the impurities are required to be eliminated from the oil to realize the high-quality oil standards essential for application in food products. Bleaching plays a vital role in the removal of contaminants/impurities from the crude oil, thereby driving the market growth.

Bleaching clay is renowned for its characteristics to absorb oil and various other impurities, thereby making it an effective cleanser for skin in people having skin-related issues, such as clogged pores or oily skin. Also, it enhances skin complexion and tone, along with softening skin. It finds extensive usage in cosmetic products owing to the skin-lightening effect that makes it a common ingredient in creams meant for reduction of the visibility of dark spots. A large number of beauty products comprising of bleaching clay are available, such as skin care products like creams, facial masks, and cleansers, hair care products, like shampoos, dry shampoo, conditioners, and hair and scalp treatments, bath products, like soap gels, and makeup, like powder, foundation, and concealer.

Key participants include Taiko Group of Companies, Phoenix Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Clariant AG, Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd., Korvi Activated Earth, AMC Ltd., Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Indian Clay & Mineral Co., Ashapura Perfoclay Ltd., and Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product, activated bleaching clay held a significant market share in 2019. This product finds application in the refining of vegetable oils, hydrogenated vanaspati ghee oils, and margarine, among others. Also, it is used in the refining of animal fats, including fish oil, tallow oil, and lard oil, as well as refining of mineral oils.

By application, the refining of mineral oils & lubricants is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 6.2% in the forecast period. In the petroleum refining process, clay is used to adsorb unstable and coloring impurities/contaminants from lubricating base oils. Clay adsorbs contaminants and is ultimately separated by filtration, producing spent clay.

By the end-user, the cosmetic & personal care industry contributed to the second-largest market share in 2019. Bleaching clay is quite effective at eliminating dirt, oils, and impurities from human skin and hair.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is projected to grow at a faster rate of 6.1% in the period 2020-2027, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity

The market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 5.8% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region is owing to the growing demand for fried food and lifestyle changes in the countries, such as India, China, and Japan.

In April 2017, Clariant, a leading market player, announced the commencement of a new bleaching earth production facility for the business unit Functional Minerals in Gresik, Indonesia. The new production site supports the existing manufacturing capacity of Clariant and aids in expanding the firm's footprint in the developing Asia-Pacific region

Segments covered in the report:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Natural Bleaching Clay

Activated Bleaching Clay

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Refining of Vegetable Oils & Fats

Refining of Mineral Oils & Lubricants

Others

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Chemical

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

