The Global Poultry Keeping Machinery Market Is Witnessing High Growth Owing To the Increasing Consumption in the World

Global poultry keeping machinery market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global poultry keeping machinery market was valued at US$ 4,866.90 Mn in 2020 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 6,359.9 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2015 and 2025

Poultry farming is a form of animal husbandry in which people raise domesticated birds for eggs and meat. It dates back to the agricultural era. Today, more than a billion chickens are raised worldwide. The most popular products from chicken farms are eggs and meat. Poultry farming is a great way to feed the world and earn a living. Not only is poultry farming an excellent source of protein, but it can also provide employment to people earning a daily wage. The most common type of poultry is chicken, which is available year-round and can be found in the meat department behind the butcher counter. Whole chickens and chicken pieces can be purchased in grocery stores.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The increasing poultry population in the world is expected to augment the growth of the global poultry keeping machinery market. For instance, according to United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the gross poultry prevalence in 2019 in the world is around 27.9 billion. Poultry is domesticated birds, usually ducks, chickens, and turkeys. They are raised for their meat, feathers, and eggs. Poultry is an important part of our diets and is a good choice for vegetarians and vegans alike. Not only are poultry foods full of healthy nutrients, but they're also low in saturated fat, making them an excellent choice for vegetarians and people with dietary restrictions. While poultry is low-fat, there are certain tips for cooking it properly. In addition to grilling or roasting, poultry can be cooked with nearly any method. The best way to prepare it depends on the age of the bird. Younger birds are best cooked with dry heat methods, while older birds should be roasted over medium heat. Increasing equipment launches by key manufacturers in the world are assessed to enhance the growth of the global poultry keeping machinery market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected several economic sectors across the globe, which also includes livestock production. In several nations, the closing down of markets, shops, restaurants, and food joints, reduction in a public gathering, and travel restrictions has affected the demand for animal products. This negatively impacted the growth of the global poultry keeping machinery market

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:

Jansen Poultry Equipment, Petersime NV, Vencomatic Group, Big Dutchman International GmbH, Valco Companies, Inc., TEXHA PA LLC, Hartmann Lebensmitteltechnik Anlagenbau GmbH, and HAMEX-GROUP.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:

➡ The size of the global poultry keeping machinery market is assessed to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%, owing to the increasing consumption of poultry in the world.

➡ For instance, according to the World Economic Forum, in 2019, around 50 billion chickens were consumed all over the world.

➡ North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global poultry keeping machinery market, owing to the increasing poultry farms in the region.

➡ For instance, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, in 2020 around 9.22 billion broilers were produced in the region.

➡ The Asia Pacific is estimated to observe high growth in the global poultry keeping machinery market, owing to the increasing consumption of poultry in the region. Moreover, the presence of key market players in the region is estimated to boost market growth.

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 10 chapters:

Chapter 1: Poultry Keeping Machinery Market Overview

Chapter 2: Market Segment Analysis by Player

Chapter 3: Market Segment Analysis by Type

Chapter 4: Market Segment Analysis by Application

Chapter 5: Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

Chapter 6: Market Segment Analysis by Region

Chapter 7: Profile of Leading Poultry Keeping Machinery Players

Chapter 8: Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Poultry Keeping Machinery

Chapter 9: Development Trend (2022-2027)

Chapter 10: Appendix