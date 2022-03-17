IoT Medical Devices Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2021-2027

Emergen Research Logo

The emergence of high-speed networking technology and the growing penetration of mobile devices will propel the growth of the IoT medical devices market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global IoT Medical Devices Market Research Report is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global IoT Medical Devices market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the IoT Medical Devices market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2027.

The global IoT Medical Devices Market is forecasted to be worth USD 161.73 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is expected to witness substantial growth due to the initiatives taken by the government to promote digital health. IoT services are used remote health monitoring and emergency notification system. Technological advancement and rise in the geriatric population, along with the growth in the persistent disease, are impacting the demand for the IoT medical devices market. Moreover, the reduction in the duration of room stay has further fuelled the demand for the IoT medical devices market. Market players are initiating novel and innovative software programs to address market issues.

The proliferation of IoT in medical devices has enhanced functional efficiency, allowing improved disease management and treatment outcomes. A surge in investment by the hospitals for the adoption of advanced technology in both developing and developed regions will fuel IoT Medical Devices market demand. The increasing focus on active patient-centric care and patient engagement, the surging need for the adoption of cost-control measures, and the growth of high-speed network technologies for IoT connectivity in the healthcare sector.

In addition, the study probes into the major factors such as import and export status, consumption volume, supply chain management, production capability and spending power to help business owners, stakeholders as well as field marketing executives zero in on profitable business strategies and stay competitive. A thorough analysis of intense competition among the top performers and strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the IoT Medical Devices market makes the report a valuable resource for product owners exploring new avenues. All the vital information is presented through charts, graphs and tables and can be refereed for an industry specific presentation.

Key Highlights from the Report

The high-tech pacemakers have several benefits, especially among those patients who intensive control and constant check of their health. These machines are not always active, but the connections are used to configure and set the parameters of the devices to monitor their activity remotely.

The wearable medical technologies growth is being propelled due to a rise in the demand of consumers to monitor their own health. These technologies enable the continuous monitor of human physical activities and their blood pressure, heart rate, and body temperature, as well as blood oxygen saturation.

NFC or near field communications ensure better communications among the healthcare staff and enable them to remain updated with real-time updates. It also allows users to communicate by touching or bringing their devices close to each other. It helps caretakers in tracking their patient’s activities.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Prominent Players Analysed in the Report:

GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Philips Healthcare, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Omron, and Biotronik, among others.

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2021-2028. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The study segments the complete IoT Medical Devices market on the basis of different application, end-use, end-user, and production capability. From a business standpoint, the industry has been thoroughly examined across various countries located in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others. The size of the industry for the forecast period 2021 – 2028 is evaluated on the basis of current sales figures and past financial report can be used to forecast the future sales.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global IoT Medical Devices Market on the basis of product, type, connectivity technology, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Blood Pressure Monitors

Blood Glucose Monitors

ECG/Heart Rate Monitors

Oximeters

Multiparameter Monitors

Respiratory Devices

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neurological Devices

Implantable Cardiac Devices

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Implantable Cardiac Monitors

Pacemakers

Hearing Devices

Anesthesia Machines

Patient Monitors

Ventilators

Imaging Systems

Infusion Pumps

Other Products

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wearable Medical Devices

Implantable Medical Devices

Stationary Medical Devices

Other IoT Medical Devices

Connectivity Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Other Connectivity Technologies

Key Benefits of Buying the Global IoT Medical Devices Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global IoT Medical Devices Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global IoT Medical Devices Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global IoT Medical Devices Market

