Semiconductor Memory Market rising demand, opportunities and rising technology consumption in Middle East & North Americ

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global semiconductor memory market size was valued at US$ 157.1 billion in 2027 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0 % between 2020 and 2027

Semiconductor memory is a type of semiconductor device tasked with storing data. There are two types of semiconductor memory, such as read-only memory (ROM) and random-access memory (RAM). RAM is volatile memory that temporarily stores the files user working on, while ROM is non-volatile memory that permanently stores instructions for the computer. This contrasts with data storage media such as hard disks and CDs which read and write data, but data can only be accessed in the same sequence it was written. Semiconductor memory is the essential electronics component needed for any computer based PCB assembly. Over the years, the use of semiconductor memory has increased. It is now widely used in mobile phones, smart wearable devices, and cameras, among others.

The study is important for firms or individuals looking to enter the Semiconductor Memory industry since it gives detailed qualitative and quantitative data. The Semiconductor Memory projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. This report further highlights the key areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and the role of each stakeholder. In addition, supply chain analysis, profit margin analysis, and pricing research are all discussed in depth to aid organisations and give them an estimate of how much cash they will need to enter this market.

Competitive Landscape: Microchip Technology, Inc., SK Hynix, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, and Western Digital Corporation

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The increasing demand for smartphones or increasing number of smartphone users across the world is expected to propel growth of the semiconductor memory market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the pewresearch.org, more than 5 billion people in the world have mobile devices, that is 66.5% of the world's population. Thus with the increasing number of smartphone users, the demand for semiconductor memory is also increasing rapidly.

Moreover, growing demand for semiconductor memory, growing memory requirements in gaming and entertainment applications, rising penetration of 5G and IoT devices, and growing demand for consumer electronics products are some major factors expected to drive growth of the semiconductor memory market. For instance, in November 2021, Fujitsu launched new 8Mbit FRAM MB85R8M2TA with parallel interface, which is the first product to guarantee 100 trillion read/write cycle times in Fujitsu's FRAM product family.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑻𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒂𝒘𝒂𝒚𝒔:

The semiconductor memory market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for automotive memory solutions worldwide. For instance, in February 2021, Micron launched the industry’s first automotive low-power DDR5 DRAM (LPDDR5) memory that is hardware-evaluated to meet the most stringent Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL), ASIL D. Micron’s safety-evaluated DRAM is compatible with advanced-driver assistance system, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and blind spot detection systems.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the semiconductor memory market due to the rising demand for semiconductor memory, growing demand for consumer electronics products, rising use of semiconductor memory in various sectors, and rapid growth of the semiconductor industry in these regions.

For instance, in December 2019, the Government of Karnataka planned to give 200 acres of land near Kempegowda International Airport to facilitate the growth of semiconductor industries. Moreover, the government has embarked a subsidy for a period of five years to support the development of the industry.

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 10 chapters:

Chapter 1: Semiconductor Memory Market Overview

Chapter 2: Market Segment Analysis by Player

Chapter 3: Market Segment Analysis by Type

Chapter 4: Market Segment Analysis by Application

Chapter 5: Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

Chapter 6: Market Segment Analysis by Region

Chapter 7: Profile of Leading Semiconductor Memory Players

Chapter 8: Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Semiconductor Memory

Chapter 9: Development Trend (2022-2027)

Chapter 10: Appendix