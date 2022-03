Influencer Marketing Platform Market is expected to reach US$ 22.5 billion by 2022. | KLEAR, Upfluence, AspireIQ, Mavrck

Influencer Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global influencer marketing platform market was valued at US$ 5.4 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 33.3 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 31.9% between 2020 and 2027.

The Coherent Market Insights report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Influencer ing Platform market via in-depth Influencer ing Platform qualitative insights, Influencer ing Platform historical data, and Influencer ing Platform verifiable projections about market size. The report specifically focuses on the near term opportunities and strategies to realize its full potential. Most reports cover recent innovations, product news, product variants, and in-depth updates from industry specialists who have been effectively included in this research study. This report further highlights the key areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and the role of each stakeholder.

The global influencer marketing platform market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial neural networks, natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial learning. These advanced technologies are used to provide better results and analytics that are expected to help marketers in taking better decisions. Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence-based influencer marketing platforms are expected to create an environment for marketers to establish collaborations. Artificial neural networks and natural language processing are used by marketers to offer meaningful insights by analyzing posts, image attributes, and helping brands to simplify their workflow process. For instance, in September 2017, IZEA, a U.S.-based marketing influencer platform company, launched CurationEngine that uses machine learning to process high volume of information for analysis in order to improve network quality.

๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ:

IZEA, HYPR-DRIVE Ltd., Traackr, Launchmetrics, JuliusWorks, Inc., KLEAR, Upfluence, AspireIQ, Mavrck, Lumanu Inc., LINQIA, INC, InfluencerDB, ONALYTICA, Lefty, Social Beat, and Grapevine.

๐——๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป

Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market, By Component:

ยป Solution

ยป Services

ยป Consulting

ยป Deployment and Integration

ยป Support and Maintenance

Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market, By Application:

ยป Search & Discovery

ยป Campaign Management

ยป Influencer Relationship Management

ยป Analytics & Reporting

ยป Compliance Management & Fraud Detection

ยป Others

Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market, By Organization Size:

ยป SMEs

ยป Large Enterprises

Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market, By End-use Industries

ยป Fashion & Lifestyle

ยป Agencies & PR

ยป Retail & Consumer Goods

ยป Health & Wellness

ยป Ad-Tech

ยป Banking & Finance

ยป Travel & Tourism

ยป Others

