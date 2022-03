Increasing Adoption of PLM and Launch of AI/ML PLM Platforms to Augment Growth of Product Lifecycle Management Market

Product Lifecycle Management Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global product lifecycle management market was valued at US$ 61.31 Bn in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ 111.99 Bn by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% between 2020 and 2027.

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) is an approach that helps to improve product or service life cycle. In a nutshell, it is the process of identifying, analyzing and developing strategies for prolonging the life cycle of a product or service. The entire life cycle involves product conception, design, production, packaging, marketing, after-sales service and customer returns. With the advent of contemporary technology, increased competition and rapid changes in consumer requirements, there has been a need to implement new approaches in PLM that are effective, timely and cost-effective. A thorough understanding of the lifecycle needs of customers and their business requirements are the basic foundation of PLM development.

Increasing adoption of PLM is expected to propel growth of the global product lifecycle management market. For instance, in January 2021, T2T Solutions, a sustainable fashion provider, announced investment in a new Product Lifecycle Management solution for better control and visibility, and efficiency. Similarly, Erdos Group, a producer of cashmere, selected Centric Fashion PLM to establish a product-centred digital R&D collaboration platform and a unified digital asset management system.

Moreover, launch of AI/ML PLM platforms is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in January 2021, HealthWorksAI, a healthcare analytics organization, released ProductIntel, an AI/ML platform for Medicare advantage bid design and product lifecycle management.

The global product lifecycle management market is witnessing several M&A activities. For instance, in November 2020, Aptean, a provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, signed a definitive agreement to acquire Lascom, a provider of product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions for the manufacturing sector.

Dassault Systems

Hewlett-Packard Company

PTC Inc.

Atos SE

Siemens AG

Accenture plc

Autodesk Inc.

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Aras Corporation.

The study is important for firms or individuals looking to enter the Product Lifecycle Management industry since it gives detailed qualitative and quantitative data. The Product Lifecycle Management projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. This report further highlights the key areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and the role of each stakeholder. In addition, supply chain analysis, profit margin analysis, and pricing research are all discussed in depth to aid organisations and give them an estimate of how much cash they will need to enter this market.

The impact of COVID19 on the global Product Lifecycle Management market has been highlighted. With the sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the globe experienced a lockdown. Owing to the imposition of lockdown, the industry suffered a major setback. The lockdown hampered the supply and manufacturing cycle. The report highlights the initiatives taken by the players and government to counter the downfall that resulted due to COVID19 and the lockdown.

Global Product Lifecycle Management Market, By Component:

ยป Software

ยป On-premise

ยป Cax

ยป NC

ยป S&A

ยป AEC

ยป CPDM

ยป Digital Manufacturing

ยป EDA

ยป Others

Cloud Based

ยป Cax

ยป NC

ยป S&A

ยป AEC

ยป CPDM

Digital Manufacturing

ยป EDA

ยป Others

ยป Service

ยป Consulting

ยป Integration

ยป Operation and Maintenance

Global Product Lifecycle Management Market, By End-use:

ยป Automotive and Transportation

ยป Aerospace and Defense

ยป Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment

ยป Electronics and Semiconductor

ยป Energy and Utilities

ยป Consumer Products and Retail

ยป Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical

ยป IT and Telecom

ยป Others (Marine, Chemical)

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 10 chapters:

Chapter 1: Product Lifecycle Management Market Overview

Chapter 2: Market Segment Analysis by Player

Chapter 3: Market Segment Analysis by Type

Chapter 4: Market Segment Analysis by Application

Chapter 5: Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

Chapter 6: Market Segment Analysis by Region

Chapter 7: Profile of Leading Product Lifecycle Management Players

Chapter 8: Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Product Lifecycle Management

Chapter 9: Development Trend (2022-2027)

Chapter 10: Appendix