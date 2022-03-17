Increasing Adoption of PLM and Launch of AI/ML PLM Platforms to Augment Growth of Product Lifecycle Management Market

Product Lifecycle Management Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global product lifecycle management market was valued at US$ 61.31 Bn in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ 111.99 Bn by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% between 2020 and 2027.

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) is an approach that helps to improve product or service life cycle. In a nutshell, it is the process of identifying, analyzing and developing strategies for prolonging the life cycle of a product or service. The entire life cycle involves product conception, design, production, packaging, marketing, after-sales service and customer returns. With the advent of contemporary technology, increased competition and rapid changes in consumer requirements, there has been a need to implement new approaches in PLM that are effective, timely and cost-effective. A thorough understanding of the lifecycle needs of customers and their business requirements are the basic foundation of PLM development.

𝗧𝗼 𝗚𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻-𝗗𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁, 𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗱𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗮𝘁:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4360

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀

Increasing adoption of PLM is expected to propel growth of the global product lifecycle management market. For instance, in January 2021, T2T Solutions, a sustainable fashion provider, announced investment in a new Product Lifecycle Management solution for better control and visibility, and efficiency. Similarly, Erdos Group, a producer of cashmere, selected Centric Fashion PLM to establish a product-centred digital R&D collaboration platform and a unified digital asset management system.

Moreover, launch of AI/ML PLM platforms is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in January 2021, HealthWorksAI, a healthcare analytics organization, released ProductIntel, an AI/ML platform for Medicare advantage bid design and product lifecycle management.

The global product lifecycle management market is witnessing several M&A activities. For instance, in November 2020, Aptean, a provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, signed a definitive agreement to acquire Lascom, a provider of product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions for the manufacturing sector.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:

Dassault Systems

Hewlett-Packard Company

PTC Inc.

Atos SE

Siemens AG

Accenture plc

Autodesk Inc.

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Aras Corporation.

The study is important for firms or individuals looking to enter the Product Lifecycle Management industry since it gives detailed qualitative and quantitative data. The Product Lifecycle Management projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. This report further highlights the key areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and the role of each stakeholder. In addition, supply chain analysis, profit margin analysis, and pricing research are all discussed in depth to aid organisations and give them an estimate of how much cash they will need to enter this market.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝘁-

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4360

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵:

The impact of COVID19 on the global Product Lifecycle Management market has been highlighted. With the sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the globe experienced a lockdown. Owing to the imposition of lockdown, the industry suffered a major setback. The lockdown hampered the supply and manufacturing cycle. The report highlights the initiatives taken by the players and government to counter the downfall that resulted due to COVID19 and the lockdown.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

Global Product Lifecycle Management Market, By Component:

» Software

» On-premise

» Cax

» NC

» S&A

» AEC

» CPDM

» Digital Manufacturing

» EDA

» Others

Cloud Based

» Cax

» NC

» S&A

» AEC

» CPDM

Digital Manufacturing

» EDA

» Others

» Service

» Consulting

» Integration

» Operation and Maintenance

Global Product Lifecycle Management Market, By End-use:

» Automotive and Transportation

» Aerospace and Defense

» Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment

» Electronics and Semiconductor

» Energy and Utilities

» Consumer Products and Retail

» Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical

» IT and Telecom

» Others (Marine, Chemical)

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/4360

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 10 chapters:

Chapter 1: Product Lifecycle Management Market Overview

Chapter 2: Market Segment Analysis by Player

Chapter 3: Market Segment Analysis by Type

Chapter 4: Market Segment Analysis by Application

Chapter 5: Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

Chapter 6: Market Segment Analysis by Region

Chapter 7: Profile of Leading Product Lifecycle Management Players

Chapter 8: Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Product Lifecycle Management

Chapter 9: Development Trend (2022-2027)

Chapter 10: Appendix