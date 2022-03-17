Laser Processing Market is estimated to account for US$ 34,785.7 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027

global laser processing market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laser processing market was valued at US$ 15,694.1 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 34,785.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2020 and 2027.

The Coherent Market Insights report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Laser Processing market via in-depth Laser Processing qualitative insights, Laser Processing historical data, and Laser Processing verifiable projections about market size. The report specifically focuses on the near term opportunities and strategies to realize its full potential. Most reports cover recent innovations, product news, product variants, and in-depth updates from industry specialists who have been effectively included in this research study. The impact of COVID19 on the global Laser Processing market has been highlighted. With the sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the globe experienced a lockdown. Owing to the imposition of lockdown, the industry suffered a major setback. The lockdown hampered the supply and manufacturing cycle. The report highlights the initiatives taken by the players and government to counter the downfall that resulted due to COVID19 and the lockdown.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀

➡ Major market players are focused on product launches, in order to enhance the product portfolio. For instance, in April 2020, Trumpf GmbH launched TruLaser Tube 3000 fiber, a versatile fiber laser metal tube cutting machine.

➡ Key companies are involved in product launches, in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in September 2019, IPG Photonics Corporation, a manufacturer of high-performance fiber lasers, launched its latest, cutting-edge technologies at the LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA 2019.

➡ Competitive Landscape: Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG, Prima Industrie S.p.A., Universal Laser Systems Inc., Epilog Laser Inc., Coherent Inc., Eurolaser GmbH, IPG Photonics Corporation, Bystronic Laser AG, Newport Corporation, and Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

Global Laser Processing Market, By Product Type:

» Gas Lasers

» Solid State Lasers

» Fiber Lasers

» Others

Global Laser Processing Market, By Process:

» Material Processing

» Marking and Engraving

» Micro-Processing

Global Laser Processing Market, By Process:

» Automotive

» Aerospace

» Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

» Electronics and Micro-Electronics

» Medical Devices and Treatment

» Packaging

