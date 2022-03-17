Blockchain Based Solutions For Security Labels Market Expected to Reach a Value of CAGR of 6.3% by 2027

global Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels market is estimated to account for US$ 36,373.8 Million by 2027

The Coherent Market Insights report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels market via in-depth Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels qualitative insights, Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels historical data, and Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels verifiable projections about market size. The report specifically focuses on the near term opportunities and strategies to realize its full potential. Most reports cover recent innovations, product news, product variants, and in-depth updates from industry specialists who have been effectively included in this research study. This report further highlights the key areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and the role of each stakeholder.

North America held dominant position in the global Blockchain Based Solutions for Security Labels market in 2019 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to product developments done by the Security label companies in North America.

In March 2017, FIR-Gmov Ltd started the development of the world’s first anti-counterfeit system equipped with 3D label technology. With this platform, end users can easily distinguish between authentic and counterfeit products. The company is planning to partner with multiple 3D label manufactures in 2020 to offer secure labelling solutions across the North America market.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:

3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc., UPM Raflatac, Inc., OpSec Security, Inc., Tesa SE, Brady Corporation, Covectra, Inc., and Mega Fortris (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

Advance packaging, which includes smart security labelling, can help consumers to check authenticity of the beverage. This would provide consumers genuine products and enhanced revenue for beverage companies. As a result, the companies are implementing smart labelling solutions for alcohol packaging. For instance, Adelphi, a Scotland-based alcohol manufacturing company, has adopted blockchain-verified security labeling for its limited edition single malt bottles. The authenticity of the bottle can be confirmed by scanning the QR code labeled on the neck of the bottle. Furthermore, Beer brand Downstream, a beer company, has implemented QR code labeling which is an integral part of their bottle aesthetic.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

Global Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels Market, By Identification Method:

‣ Bar code

‣ Radio Frequency Identification

‣ Holographic

Global Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels Market, By End-use Industry:

‣ FMCG

‣ Automotive

‣ Retail

‣ Consumer Electronics

‣ Healthcare



The content of the study subjects includes a total of 10 chapters:

Chapter 1: Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels Market Overview

Chapter 2: Market Segment Analysis by Player

Chapter 3: Market Segment Analysis by Type

Chapter 4: Market Segment Analysis by Application

Chapter 5: Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

Chapter 6: Market Segment Analysis by Region

Chapter 7: Profile of Leading Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels Players

Chapter 8: Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels

Chapter 9: Development Trend (2022-2027)

Chapter 10: Appendix

