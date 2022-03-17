Aerostat System Market Accelerate Business Growth at a CAGR of 15.0% by 2027 | TCOM, Lockheed, Martin, RosAeroSystems

global aerostat system market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aerostat system market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8,913.6 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period (2021-2028)

Rising use of aerostats in coordinating missile defense to pose business opportunities. Using aerostat for coordinating missiles in the defense industry presents major business opportunities. Missile defense system is typically used to detect, track, intercept, and destruct the attacking missiles. It is originally conceived as a defense against nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). Rising use of aerostats in such applications can provide significant opportunities in the near future.

𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:

➡ In 2019, leading manufacturers such as ILC Dover, LP, Raven Industries Inc. Aerostar Technical Solutions, Inc., Raytheon Company are collaborating with telecommunication service providers to improve network quality For Instance, Raven Industries, for example, was awarded a US$ 10.4 million contract in 2019 to deploy its TIF-25K aerostat systems in Afghanistan.

➡ In December 2018, RT LTA Systems Ltd deliver 4 SkyStar aerostat systems to a governmental agency of Central America. As per the agreement, RT will provide 3 SkyStar 180 aerostat systems and one SkyStar 110 micro-tactical aerostat system.

➡ In October 2019, Aerostar Technical Solutions a wholly owned subsidiary of Aerostar International, Inc., announced that the company awarded a $5.7M contract to deliverTIF-25K® Aerostat Systemssparing hardware to six existing aerostat sites in Afghanistan.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:

Aerostar International, Inc., Raytheon Company, ILC Dover LP, Worldwide Aeros Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., TCOM L.P., Lindstrand Technologies, Ltd., RT Aerostat Systems, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, and RosAeroSystems, International Ltd.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵:

The impact of COVID19 on the global Aerostat System market has been highlighted. With the sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the globe experienced a lockdown. Owing to the imposition of lockdown, the industry suffered a major setback. The lockdown hampered the supply and manufacturing cycle. The report highlights the initiatives taken by the players and government to counter the downfall that resulted due to COVID19 and the lockdown.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

Global Aerostat System Market, By Balloon Type:

» Spheroidal

» Ellipsoidal

Global Aerostat System Market, By Class:

» Small class Aerostat

» Medium Class Aerostat

» Large Class Aerostat

Global Aerostat System Market, By Application:

» Military

» Homeland Security

» Commercial Applications

» Environmental Research

Global Aerostat System Market, By Payload:

» Communication Relays

» Electro-Optics

» Surveillance Radar

» Aerostat Navigation Systems

