WestWorld of Scottsdale Manager Brian Dygert Inducted into Hall Of Fame And Changes Leads to The Next Step Of Career
Following a career of leadership at Westworld, Brian Dygert announces his retirement to the City of Scottsdale and sets his sights on the event industry.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran venue manager Brian Dygert says, “I set out to manage Westworld with the show producer as priority one! The industry needed standardization in support services and the ability for growth. I was able to do so through two facilities on opposite coasts. It’s time that I hand over the reins as I focus my last chapter on sharing my experience, wisdom and insights with events, horse shows and private productions. It’s time for the equine industry to evolve from wealth depleting to wealth generating, and advance from horse shows to public-attracting sporting events.”
Dygert held a near 15 year tenure at equine and major event venue Westworld of Scottsdale, which was preceded by a ten-year stint leading The Senator Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center equine venue in Williamston, NC, that Dygert launched from the ground up.
On January 18, 2022 Dygert was inducted into the League of Agricultural and Equine Centers Hall of Fame in Austin, Texas, for his devoted and invaluable service rendered to the equine facility management industry. Only the second person to be inducted to this prestigious recognition, Dygert was one of the founding directors to this organization that has provided industry representation along with standardization in management and operation for equine event venues.
In 2020, the League of Agricultural and Equine Centers named WestWorld Facility of the Year thanks to Dygert’s leadership and innovation. Now Dygert plans to point his innovation towards the private sector—including events, equine productions and working western organizations.
Dygert began his career as a horse trainer and horse show producer at Willow Brook Farms in Catasauqua, PA, with his wife Linda in the mid-1980s. As the General Manager at WestWorld, a city-owned facility, Brian managed over $100-million in capital assets, created the plan to transform the venue from a seasonal open-air facility to a climate controlled year-round facility, and managed the business contracts for 92 events per year with over 900,000 in patron attendance.
During his time at WestWorld, Dygert grew the city department business by three-fold during two economic dips and balanced a $6 million operating budget, a rare occurrence in the event venue space.
Dygert was a licensed official under the National Reining Horse Association from 1985 until retiring his license in 2020, having officiated on every level including FEI and on every continent that reining is active. He was a lead reining instructor for training and teaching officials and worked alongside a select team that advanced officiating internationally in the 2000s. A true student of officiating and equine competition, he continues to amass knowledge, develop insight and test probable solutions for advancements in the reining officiating system.
“There is no better time than now. The landscape is prime to explore new opportunities to help long-standing events, pivot, grow and advance, as well as develop new events to find their footing. It’s time for me to saddle up my next horse and take it for one good last ride.” - Brian Dygert
Brian, who has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration will be available to hire for consulting, project management and business development. Brian is a member of the American Horse Council, life member to the AQHA, USEF and NRHA, an expert contributor to ReinerStop, the largest media brand in the reining horse industry, and plans to stay active in the equine industry.
For business or consulting purposes:
Brian Dygert
BDygertAZ@Gmail.com
252-917-0417
Chelsea Sutton
ConsultMent Agency
+1 252-717-9919
