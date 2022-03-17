Mobile Banking Market Sales is Expected to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026

Mobile Banking: Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Mobile Banking Market by Transaction, and Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global mobile banking market size was valued at $715.3 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,824.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The Mobile Banking Market report includes Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and Pestel analysis that provides industry-related data and valuable information in tabular format. The SWOT analysis is vital to understand the positive and negative attributes of the Mobile Banking Market. On the other hand, Porter’s five analysis and Pestel’s analysis focuses on which factors can benefit the company and help in the long term.

The key players profiled in the Mobile Banking Market research report are American Express Company, Bank of America Corporation, BNP Paribas S.A., Citigroup Inc., Crédit Agricole Group, HSBC Holdings plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Société Générale S.A., Wells Fargo & Company. Other players operating in the value chain are Temenos Group AG, Capital Banking Solutions, Ally Financial Inc., Infosys Limited, and Strands, Inc.

Understanding the competitors’ key operating strategies, business performance in the past, and product & service portfolio is important to frame better business strategies to gain the competitive advantage. This report offers the extensive analysis of key players active in the global Mobile Banking Market. These players have adopted various strategies for expansion and development including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and if required spin offs to gain a strong position in the market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from this Research Report:

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global Mobile Banking Market outlook along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall Mobile Banking Market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and Mobile Banking Market opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current Mobile Banking Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the Mobile Banking Market share of key vendors.

• The report includes the trends and the Mobile Banking Market share of key vendors.

The analysis becomes much easier and effective with proper segmentation of the market. The study offers a detailed segmentation of global Mobile Banking Market based on the sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each segment. The key segments analyzed are application, end-user and region. The data tables and related graphs offered in the report makes the analysis easy to understand.

Mobile Banking Market: Regional Scope and Demand Analysis for 2021-2026

Region wise, the Mobile Banking Market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

North America is dominating the Mobile Banking Market share, owing to growth of the high investment opportunities. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the significant growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, LAMEA holds the subsequent position, and is likely to increase its growth rate by the end of the forecast period, followed by Europe.

Key Market Segments

• By Platform

o Android

o iOS

o Others

• By Transaction

o Consumer-to-consumer

o Consumer-to-business

• By Region

o North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 Australia

 Japan

 India

 China

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

