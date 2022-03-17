Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Share Witness to Grow at a CAGR of 3.3% by 2028 | Honeywell, Bosch, Eaton, YUKEN

global electro hydraulic servo valve market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electro hydraulic servo valve market was valued at US$ 1,898.2 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 2,462.8 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2021 and 2028.

An Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve is a highly efficient type of control valve that uses electrical power to control valve functions. It has three major parts: the armature, flapper, and motor. The armature consists of coils, magnets, and an electrical connector. The flapper is attached to the flexure tube, which provides a seal betwen the electromagnetic and hydraulic portions of the servo valve. It has nozzles that open and close depending on the motion of the servo valve. It is an ideal choice for many applications. Its high accuracy enables the control of enormous forces. It is a closed-loop system, where an error signal is generated and compared to the command signal.

Market Dynamics:

Growing demand for quality and smart control is expected to boost growth of the global electro hydraulic servo valve market during the forecast period. There are many design innovations that are implied across various sectors for controlling flow of air or fluid. In earlier times, the aerospace industry was the driver of the market, however, increasing industrial applications are rising in the recent times. For instance, in August 2021, Eaton Corporation announced the successful completion of qualification testing for first Valve in Tank Assembly (VITA) propulsion feed system in aerospace industry. The VITA reduces the requirement of for a conventional feed system envelope and creates room for extra payload.

However, high cost and the availability of cost-effective options to electro hydraulic servo valve are expected to hinder growth of the global electro hydraulic servo valve market during the forecast period.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:

Moog, Inc., EMG Automation GmbH, Honeywell, Bosch Rexroth, Voith, Parker Hannifin, Aviation industry Nanjing Servocontrol Limited company, Woodward, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Schneider Kreuznach, Star Hydraulics Limited, Oilgear, YUKEN KOGYO CO., LTD, and Duplomatic Motion Solutions

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

Global Surface Vision And Inspection Market, By Valve Type

» Nozzle Flapper Valve

» Jet Pipe Servo Valve

» Direct Drive Servo Valve

Global Surface Vision And Inspection Market, By Stage Type

» Single-stage Servo Valve

» Two-stage Servo Valve

» Multi-stage Servo Valve

Global Surface Vision And Inspection Market, By Application

» Aerospace

» Steel Industry

» Power Industry

» Chemical Industry

» Others

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:

➡ The global electro hydraulic servo valve market is expected to expand, registering a CAGR of XY% over the forecast period due to growing use of electro hydraulic servo valves, owing to their reliability and high performance.

➡ For instance, in April 2021, Bosch Rexroth launched a new Pre-Compensated Valve Platform for mobile machines. With this platform, the company developed a solution to combine multiple valves with minimal need for adapter plates or custom fittings.

➡ North America is expected to witness robust growth in the global electro hydraulic servo valve This is attributed to increase in the use of advanced technology and growing adoption of electro hydraulic servo valves in several industries.

➡ Key players active in the global electro hydraulic servo valve market are Bosch Rexroth AG, Honeywell International Inc., Moog Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp, and Woodward Inc.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:-

Chapter 1: Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Overview

Chapter 2: Market Segment Analysis by Player

Chapter 3: Market Segment Analysis by Type

Chapter 4: Market Segment Analysis by Application

Chapter 5: Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

Chapter 6: Market Segment Analysis by Region

Chapter 7: Profile of Leading Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Players

Chapter 8: Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve

Chapter 9: Development Trend (2022-2027)

Chapter 10: Appendix