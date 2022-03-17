Civil and Commercial Ammunition Market by Component (Fuzes & Primers, Propellants, Bases, Projectiles and Warheads)-2029

The size of ammunition is expressed in terms of calibre (measured in millimetres or inches).

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ammunition is an object that can be discharged from a weapon. Types of ammunition include bullets, bombs, land mines, missiles, grenades, and others. The size of ammunition is expressed in terms of calibre (measured in millimetres or inches). Ammunition are designed according to the weapons from which it would be used. Ammunition which are less than calibre 20 mm are categorized as small arm and larger calibre ammunition are considered as artillery. A complete round of ammunition includes all the components essential for firing of the gun or weapon, such as projectile, propellant, and a primer (use to ignite the propellant). Artillery ammunition can be classified into high-explosive, armored piercing, nuclear, chemical, and anti-personnel.

Get Sample PDF@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11646

Major Market Players:

Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, Olin Corporation., Nammo AS, Hanwha Group., Denel SOC Ltd, VISTA OUTDOOR OPERATIONS LLC., Rheinmetall AG, ST Engineering, and Thales Group

Segments covered

Calibre, Product, Guidance, Lethality, Application, Component, and Region

Increase in use of guns for personal safety, growing weapon sales, and increase in participation in shooting sports are some of the major factors that drive the civil and commercial ammunition market. However, formulation & stringent implementations of gun control legislation are hampering the market growth. On the contrary, development of lightweight ammunition and increasing research & development to develop advance ammunition will contribute further in the growth of the global civil and commercial ammunition market.

Shooting sports has witnessed increased participation across the globe. The governments of several nations such as Australia, India, the U.S., among others are providing funds and running programs to increase in participation in sports such as shooting. Such programs are focused on setting up more public shooting and providing sports players access to these shooting ranges. Such programs are attracting players in shifting their focus on shooting, thus also creating demand for shooting guns & ammunition. Hence, increase in participation in shooting sports are contributing in the growth of the global civil and commercial ammunition market.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Product

• Bullets

• Aerial Bombs

• Grenades

• Artillery Shells

• Mortars

• Others

Lethality

• Less Lethal

o Rubber Bullets

o Bean Bag Rounds

o Smoke Munition

o Flash Bang Rounds

o Plastic Bullets

o Others

• Lethal

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

• Due to COVID-19 situation, the research & development in civil and commercial ammunition companies across the globe has been hampered due to declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

• Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several major sports events such as Olympics 2020 has been cancelled or postponed. Such cancellation of sport events is directly affecting the civil and commercial ammunition market as shooting sports are also integral part of such events.

• Production rate of civil and commercial ammunition making companies have been affected adversely due to COVID-19 situation.

• Civil and commercial ammunition companies facing the temporary operational issues due to the restrictions on site access, imposed by government authorities to contain the spread of virus.

• Post COVID-19, the global ammunition market will witness a significant growth as several shooting sports events can resume which were previously postpones due to the pandemic.

Buy Now@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11646

Questions answered in the civil and commercial ammunition market research report:

• Which are the leading market players active in the global civil and commercial ammunition market?

• What are the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Contact Info:

Name: David Correa

Email: Send Email

Organization: Allied Market Research

Address: 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States

Phone: 1-800-792-5285

Website: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

