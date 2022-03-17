Consulting Expert Witness John Haut to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SPARKS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorneys have expertise and experience as advocates, but when they really need to get the ball across the goal line, they need an independent expert who can objectively explain the facts.

John Haut is a financial and accounting consultant and expert witness with 20 years of experience with working with major firms on high-stakes matters.

Prior to launching his consultancy, John spent over 20 years at Charles River Associates and Compass Lexecon. Today, he brings big firm experience with small firm prices.

John operates at the intersection of law and accounting, but to call him a forensic accountant understates his capabilities. He has done forensic tracing, but he can do far more.

“Being an expert witness is all about credibility and reliability,” says John. “You have to prove your methodologies are reliable and consistent with the best practices of that area of expertise.”

Unlike most CPAs, John can understand both financial and legal aspects of the case, and tailor his analysis to address issues without improperly rendering legal conclusions.

“My advantage is being both a lawyer and an accountant,” says John. “What's fulfilling is the ability to use my analytical skills as well as my communications skills to help to the extent that I can, depending on the facts.”

John’s specialties include business valuation, economic damages, securities litigation and shareholder appraisal actions.

In college, John majored in business administration with a concentration finance, which included the full complement of accounting courses. He received his MBA, passed the CPA exam, then attended law school at UCLA to become an attorney.

“That's where I really got into litigation support,” recalls John. “Although I like the law, I love working with numbers. I love to perform analyses, supervise cases, draft expert reports, and create demonstratives for depositions and trial. I’m most proud when my clients are able to resolve the situation favorably without requiring additional testimony and additional cost to their clients.”

