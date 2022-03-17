How A 10 Year Old Built A Business Out Of A Hobby

Aussie Slime Co - A slime company run by a young entrepreneur supplying good quality, handmade slimes throughout Australia

RINGWOOD EAST, VIC , AUSTRALIA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 10-year-old in Melbourne is doing wonders in the city by owning as well as operating a business all on her own. At such a young age, she does not just prepare beautiful slimes by herself but customizes them as per the customer’s requirement too. Be it fluffy slime, sandy slime, glowy smile or whatnot, she has got it all.

The owner, Tanvi, had started off making slimes as a hobby. She later realised how she was doing a good job at it and hence decided to build a business out of it. This is how Aussie Slime Co came into existence.

Aussie Slime Co is well known throughout Australia for preparing the best slimes made with high-quality ingredients. They are all things fun and satisfactory to play with. Tanvi and her mother accepted making slimes at home as a bonding activity and hence when it turned into a business, Tanvi decided to carry forward the beautiful memories with her and make her customers happy.

They have a range of slimes that are highly buoyant so that everyone has a fun time playing with them. They are handcrafted and customised as per the customer's convenience, Every slime has a story to tell just like Tanvi and her mother’s story!

Aussie Slime Co ships its creation throughout Australia which is what made it a popular name among the general public. Why would someone not want to receive the best when available? By providing the highest quality products, Aussie Slime Co has built a reputation of its own. With such dedication and spirit towards hard work at such a young age, Tanvi is sure on her way to being a highly successful Entrepreneur and Aussie Slime Co, the biggest supplier of slimes!

You need to try this Australian company's high-quality handmade slimes. It is so fun and comes in many different colors!

Her Shop Link: https://aussieslimeco.com.au/

