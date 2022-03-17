Werewolves Plan Art House Attack: Horror-Comedy ‘Wolftone’ Enters Pre-Production
New Film from Writer-Director Daedalus Howell Promises Thrills and Laughs
Werewolfism is an unusually pliant metaphor that underscores the dualities of human nature as well as the fact that I’m pushing 50 and I suddenly have hair growing everywhere except where I need it.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Werewolves are back and movie-goers are biting! From movies like Universal Pictures and Blumhouse’s upcoming reboot of the classic, The Wolfman, to recent indies like Werewolves Within (2021), filmgoers’ favorite lycanthrope is making a much-anticipated comeback. Meeting the moment is writer-director Daedalus Howell and his upcoming horror-comedy Wolftone.
— Daedalus Howell
Coming on the heels of the cult film Pill Head (“Possibly the most bizarre film ever made in Petaluma…” — Petaluma Argus-Courier, now streaming on Amazon Prime), Wolftone is currently in preproduction. The film commences principal photography in July 2022 in Petaluma, California, and marks the latest collaboration between producer and production designer Kary Hess and Daedalus Howell.
Wolftone explores what happens when a burnt-out college professor accidentally becomes a werewolf and embraces the change to thwart an evil occultist plot… and save his marriage.
“Werewolfism is an unusually pliant metaphor that underscores the dualities of human nature as well as the fact that I’m pushing 50 and I suddenly have hair growing everywhere except where I need it,” says Howell who is also starring in the film.
Wolftone leans into lycanthropy with a knowing nod to screwball romantic comedies and the expressionistic horror films of the mid-20th century. It also puts a comic new spin on the mid-life crises — from ever-complicated relationships to body horror.
Besides being the writer-director of Pill Head, Howell has created over 40 short films, music videos, and branded entertainments. His work has appeared on MTV, IFC, HBO, and BiteTV. His original shorts series for Universal aired on Showtime.
The official hashtag for Wolftone is #wolftonemovie. For more information, visit fmrl.com/wolftone.
Kit Fergus
FMRL
+1 323-448-3675
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn