LandAirSea sponsored the 2022 Helicopters for Heroes event. Find out what happened at this year's event
EINPresswire.com/ -- LandAirSea(LAS) is proud to have been a sponsor at the 2022 Helicopters for Heroes event—the annual festival that honors military veterans. The event—which took place in Ennis, TX, on February 25-27, 2022—celebrated the men and women who have dedicated their lives to protect freedom. That's something LAS passionately believes in.
If you were at this year's Helicopters for Heroes event, you might have noticed LAS providing on-site flight support for the many attendees (including veterans!) who descended into the sky. LAS donated supplies, services, and their industry-leading GPS trackers, which provide flyers with real-time insights for identifying locations, improving safety, and tracking other aircraft.
In this guide, learn more about the Helicopters for Heroes event, how LAS got involved, and the benefits of GPS tracking devices for flyers.
What is the Helicopters for Heroes Event?
Helicopters for Heroes is a 501c3 organization that raises thousands of dollars for veterans through its annual charity event. What started as a small local event in 2014 has now developed into one of the most popular celebrations of military veterans in Texas. Every year, Helicopters for Heroes has a positive effect on Ennis and the surrounding communities.
What Happened at This Year's Event?
This year's Helicopters for Heroes event included donations, auctions, food, live music, and guest speakers. Veterans and other attendees could also fly in helicopters with on-site support from LAS.
One of LAS' most memorable moments was meeting a military veteran with no legs and one arm who flew a helicopter for the first time since serving in Iraq. Despite suffering from PTSD, he conquered his fear of flying and took to the sky for 35 minutes. He called that day his "alive day" — the day he overcame his fear and stepped into an aircraft. It's a moment LAS will never forget.
How Did LAS Help at the Helicopters for Heroes Event?
As well as providing on-site assistance, LAS donated tracking devices to the festival, and many event attendees experienced this incredible technology for the first time. These discrete and compact GPS trackers allowed flyers to navigate their surroundings as they passed over Ennis and provided real-time insights that:
Enhanced flight safety
Improved ground and air awareness
Identified locations
Improved take-off and landing
Once used as technology during the Cold War, GPS trackers like those made by LAS receive GPS signals from the satellites that circle Earth. These devices then pinpoint the location of objects with remarkable accuracy and send location data to a smartphone or computer through LAS' Silvercloud app. As a result, flyers in different aircraft types can make smarter decisions when in the air.
Another benefit of a LAS tracking device is that it improves theft protection and recovery for flyers. By attaching this device to a helicopter, users can track location information 24 hours a day and alert law enforcement in the event of theft. For example, you can connect the LandAirSea 54 to a helicopter and know its location at all times.
Why Choose LAS for Aircraft GPS?
LAS devices offer the following benefits:
Protect Valuable Transportation Assets
Helicopters can cost thousands of dollars to replace. Using a GPS tracker can verify the location of people who fly in these vehicles and optimize inventory management. You can improve accountability and transparency and share location data with co-workers or friends.
Customer Service
LAS' customer service team can help you assemble and set up your new GPS device. You can also read online tutorials with the latest technical advice online.
Easy-to-Use Mobile App
Track helicopters and other vehicles via the free Silvercloud app. Download it on Apple Store or Google Play.
Costs
LAS products cost up to 80 percent less than other GPS equipment out there.
Battery
All LAS products come with a long-lasting battery. For example, the LandAirSea Overdrive lasts for up to four years before you need to recharge it. Connect the device to your aircraft with its strong internal magnet.
Want to know the best GPS product for you? Contact LAS.
Final Word
The Helicopters for Heroes event took place in February, and LAS loved sponsoring the festival. The annual celebration of military veterans raised money for good causes and helped LAS share its pioneering GPS technology with attendees.
You can call LandAirSea on 847-462-8100, or send a message to sales@landairsea.com for more information about GPS tracking for helicopters and other vehicles. You can also check out LAS' GPS-surveillance products here.
Jared Zientz
