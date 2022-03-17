10 Outdoor Gems of Ireland’s South East
Glamping, Camping, Sight Seeing, Bed and Breakfast, Unique Stays & Country House Getaways!TARA HILL COUNTY, WEXFORD, IRELAND, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let’s get something out of the way straight off the bat…Ireland is small! It’s entire population is less than the inhabitants of New York. It’s dwarfed by the UK and is the most westerly piece of Euro land mass before hitting the Atlantic. It is a unique and compelling Island with Northern Island (part of the UK) at the top and the south governed as a republic. Ireland has deep rooted history, mythology and folklore coursing through its veins. It is rich in medieval and religious relics and dramatic in it’s jagged coastlines and powerful weather systems. It is a country that demands to be explored. To experience Ireland is to get caught in rainstorms, and feel sheets of wind against your face as you take in the epic splendor of rolling green landscapes and towering cliffs before warming your bones with whiskey and song. With that in mind, we wanted to offer up just some of what we consider to be the ultimate outdoor places to visit and explore in Ireland’s south east.
Cahir Castle and the Swiss Cottage - County Tipperary
Standing proud on a rocky island on the River Suir is one of Ireland’s largest and most well preserved castles. It was built in the 13th century and was sieged upon twice during the Irish Confederate Wars. These days it has been used in films such as Excalibur and TV series The Tudors
Waterford Greenway - County Waterford
Opened in 2017 the Waterford Greenway is 46km of disused railway line free from vehicles and stretching from Waterford City all the way to the seaside town of Dungarvan. The route is dominated by the Comeragh Mountains backdrop and traverses across multiple bridges and viaducts and even includes a 400m long tunnel. The route also includes viking sites and medieval ruins and visitors can avail of local bike hire of all types
Copper Coast Geopark - County Waterford
The Copper Coast Geopark is a 17km designated area along the south coast of Ireland. It’s rocks and geosites descend from volcanoes and ice ages. It’s name is derived from the vast mining that developed there and remained until the 19th century. Now it remains as an archaeological heritage site
Tintern Abbey - County Wexford
A cistercian abbey was founded around 1200 by William, Earl Marshal, this special monastic ruin still houses the remains of a tower, chapel, and cloister. The abbey is located in a conservation area surrounded by woodland and walking trails and a walled garden
Rock of Cashel - County Tipperary
The Rock of Cashel comprises multiple medieval buildings including a round tower, high cross. Chapel, cathedral, abbey, and tower house. According to legend, St Patrick came to the Rock of Cashel to convert King Aenghus to Chritianity.
Curracloe Beach - County Wexford
Curracloe Beach is a beautiful 11km (7 mile) stretch of sandy beach. There is a fabulous nature reserve by the name of Raven Point nearby from which you can walk through forest pathways out onto stunning beaches. The beach is famous for featuring in Saving Private Ryan. There is also a small surf shop and eating area perfect for when you’ve built up an appetite.
Powerscourt Waterfall - County Wicklow
The south east is home to Ireland’s highest waterfall. At the foot of the Wicklow Mountains near to the Powerscourt Estate and Gardens, the waterfall is an impressive 121m (398ft). It is a perfect picnic area surrounded by Giant Redwood trees and full of wildlife such as the Chaffinch, Cuckoo, Raven and the Willow Warbler as well as Sika deer.
Glendalough - County Wicklow
The valley of the two lakes, Glendalough is truly spectacular. The valley was carved out by glaciers during the ice age and the lakes were formed when the ice thawed. It is also home to a monastic site founded by St Kevin in the 6th century. The area is a haven for wildlife and fauna and definitely should not be missed.
Hook Lighthouse
The oldest operational lighthouse in the world built over 800 years ago. Climb the 115 steps to the top and experience dramatic views of the south east coast and the Irish Sea. Look out for seals and whales breaching the waters around the Hook Peninsula.
Irish National Heritage Park
Next to the banks of the River Slaney the Irish National Heritage Park is an outdoor museum showcasing 9000yrs of re-created Irish history when the area was all natural forestry and wetlands
Where to stay - Tara Hill Estate
Nestled amidst 10 acres of hillside in the heart of the sunny South East of Wexford, Tara Hill Estate provides a luxury alternative to glamping with unmatched accommodation, relaxing surroundings and a base for outdoor adventuring on the Ireland coastline.
The one bedroom Wild Rooms suites offer so much more than just Glamping! They feature under floor heating, indoor and outdoor waterfall showers, king-size beds, duck feather and down pillows, quartz worktops, dedicated high speed WIFI, self-catering kitchenettes and private outside dining and relaxation areas. The Wild Rooms also boast views over the countryside and Irish Sea.
The Sea Forest Lodge is a converted working mill comprising of an open plan mezzanine living area with high speed connectivity, TV/DVD, and spiral staircase to the master bedroom. There is also a self-catering kitchen with dining area, a utility area with a washer/dryer, a private downstairs bathroom, and outside there is a sun terrace garden to enjoy those warmer months.
