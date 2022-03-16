Dates announced for Black Rock Desert art and music camping festival

Everywhen Project, Black Rock Desert Registration in now OPEN! Xuza, Chester On Fire and Ohm Kar

Black Rock Desert has its first NEW art and music camping festival in 30 years, the Everywhen Project

CAPITOLA, CA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the summer of 2022, Nevada's Black Rock Desert will host a new art, music and camping event, the Everywhen Project. The event dates are June 30th to July 5th. Tickets are available and start at 325.00.

While no vending is allowed at the event (ice and septic services must be ordered in advance) funded artists are allowed to represent their art as they wish. No art is burned; the Everywhen strives to be an environmentally conscious event.

Curious? The Everywhen's first official event in 2021 was a smashing success in the support and celebration of art in the desert. Take a look here: bit.ly/3vUiMzi

ABOUT THE EVERYWHEN PROJECT:

The Everywhen Project began as a loose group of 4th of July campers at the Black Rock Desert in Nevada. Over time, these adventurers banded together and grew their camps. Their love for the playa, their shared sense of community, and their affinity for the surreal led to the creation of several desert art projects and larger (and larger!) camping expeditions.Today, the Everywhen Project is a 501c3 non-profit organization with a mission to fund art projects and develop vibrant communities to enjoy these creations. We want to give the gift of enabling others to embark on a journey of building and creating reusable art, and to share in the experience of interacting with and celebrating artistic expressions. The chronicles of how these dusty camps banded together to become the Everywhen Project is detailed in our Origin Stories, here: https://www.everywhenproject.org/

The Everywhen Project will host two events in 2022, Black Rock Desert in June and the Mojave Desert in October.

2021 Everywhen retrospective video, Mojave Desert