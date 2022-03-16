GPARENCY HIRES A VP OF CONCIERGE WHO WILL SERVICE ITS MEMBERS AS ITS BENEFITS EXPAND BEYOND JUST MORTGAGE BROKERAGE

Josh Rosalimsky Appointed To Lead The GPARENCY Member Program Experience

We’ve been signing up members at a consistent pace and with Rosalimsky in place, they will start to see an even bigger return on their membership value” — Ira Zlotowitz

ZOOM, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPARENCY.com today announces the hiring of Josh Rosalimsky as VP of Concierge serving GPARENCY’s Members. Rosalimsky will be responsible for building and managing the concierge team while working with current and future GPs to provide updated and confirmed listings, listing broker information, and capital market intel needed for commercial real estate owners to self-direct an unlimited amount of debt or equity mortgages, all without extra brokerage fees

“I couldn’t be happier to have Rosalimsky lead our national concierge team. This is a role that elevates our members' program from an idea to reality,” said Ira Zlotowitz, Founder and CEO of GPARENCY. “We’ve been signing up members at a consistent pace and with Rosalimsky in place, they will start to see an even bigger return on their membership value.”

Rosalimsky will oversee the current team of ten and be onboarding additional concierge hires in the coming weeks. The new hires will work directly with the existing and future GPs who are committed to GPARENCY’s vision of creating equitable access to opportunities for commercial real estate owners everywhere.

GPARENCY members pay a max of $16,000 to close any commercial mortgage and that includes the membership to GPARENCY for one year. Membership includes all the benefits of our concierge program including access to listings and banking intel nationwide through the initial dedicated concierges in the program. Interested parties can apply here.

“I couldn’t be more ecstatic to join GPARENCY. As the backbone of the GPARENCY member program, I am most excited to build and lead this team that will meet and support our members, so they see the value and our mission in action right away. Our model of empowering borrowers with transparency, technology, and the necessary professional team to secure the best deals for our members will become the standard and I am grateful GPARENCY has given me this opportunity,” said Josh Rosalimsky, “GPARENCY is poised to be the future of the mortgage industry.”

About GPARENCY

GPARENCY is creating equitable access to opportunities for commercial real estate owners everywhere. GPARENCY gives its members a concierge who acts as their acquisition rep providing GPs with updated listings and capital markets intel. This enables GPs to self-direct an unlimited number of commercial mortgages—debt and equity—without paying anyone another nickel.

For more information, contact connect@gparency.com.