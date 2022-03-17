Sky Cove of Westlake Builder Wins Prestigious “Eliant” at the 27th Annual HomeBuyers’ Choice Awards

Sky Cove of Westlake Builder Wins Prestigious “Eliant” Award Sand Dollar 4 Model Interior

Boutique homebuilder, Label & Co. earned 10 awards at this years’ annual HomeBuyers’ Choice Awards competition including its top honor, The Eliant.

WESTLAKE, FL , USA, March 17, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- The winners of the 27th Annual Homebuyer’s Choice Awards were announced March 8th 2022 by customer experience management company, Eliant, on their website.

Among builders in the 2021 single-division segment with less than 200 closings, Fort Lauderdale-based Label & Co. earned top honor, The Eliant, a prestigious, cumulative award given to builders rated highest for Best Overall Purchase and Ownership Experience.

“For those of us in the homebuilding industry, this award is the holy grail since it reflects our customers experience,” said Harry L. Posin, President of Label & Co.

The HomeBuyers’ Choice awards are based on comprehensive, independent surveys completed by homebuyers after closing, within their first 6 months and again at the end of one year living in their new home.

According to Eliant, “these awards reflect the experiences, ratings, and values of more than 185,000 surveyed homebuyers from 190 major homebuilders across the U.S. Homebuilders and individual representatives were recognized for their exceptional work and unwavering commitment to provide outstanding customer experiences.”

“To earn this award in today’s challenging environment took outstanding commitment and exceptional effort on the part of every member of our team. I am so proud of them,” said Posin.

Label and Co. also received first-place honors in First-Year Quality, First Year Customer Service Experience, Design Experience, Best Customer Communication, and Roseline Serrano was named Design Representative of the Year among medium volume survey responses. The company earned second place in the Purchase Experience and Most Improved Builder categories. Stephanie Gonzalez earned 3rd place for Sales Representative of the Year and 5th Place for Design Representative of the Year among high volume survey responses.

“Earning our place alongside some of the most respected and well-known names in the building industry is a huge honor,” said Posin. “We’ll have to work even harder to stay #1.”

Posin, the former President of Minto Communities, founded Label & Co. in 2009 with a small team focused on building high-quality homes of exceptional value. In early 2019, following five successful townhome projects in Broward and Palm Beach Counties, Label & Co, broke ground on the single-family home community, Sky Cove of Westlake and followed with Sky Cove South one-year later.

Sky Cove South is a gated neighborhood of 197, 3 - 5-bedroom, Contemporary, Mediterranean, or Coastal-inspired single-family homes priced from the $400,000s. The builder offers 10 wide-open floor plans ranging from 1,633 – 2, 822 square feet – on a variety of homesites. Residents enjoy a private fitness center and European-Style Park – plus access to Westlake Adventure Park’s amazing amenities.

All Label & Co. homes include homebuyer “wish list” features like hurricane impact glass windows and doors, luxurious quartz countertops, oversized kitchen islands, upgraded cabinetry and floor tile, gypsum concrete 2nd stories for sound insulation – and more. Several Sky Cove South floor plans offer lofts, optional lofts and dens and double-masters popular with multigenerational families.

For more information about new homes in Palm Beach County, visit Sky Cove South's website.

More About Sky Cove South

Within the brand-new city of Westlake, Florida, discover Sky Cove South, a gated neighborhood of 197 single-family homes built by award-winning Label & Co. With 10 new, one- and two-story, 3 to 5-bedroom floor plans, three beautiful exterior elevations, incomparable luxury upgrades, and so many ways to personalize your home, Sky Cove South is truly the perfect neighborhood for all kinds of families!

Sky Cove South Sales Center

5009 Coquina Place, Westlake, FL 33470

Open 7 Days from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

For more information and appointments visit https://www.skycovehomes.com/ or call 561-792-3004.