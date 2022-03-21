Library Partners Press Announces New Leadership and New Look
Celeste Holcomb Named General Manager
Celeste has been an integral member of the LPP team since she joined in 2019, and I can think of no one better suited to meet the needs of Library Partners Press constituents going forward. Hail.”WINSTON SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Library Partners Press, a digital publishing imprint of Wake Forest University that specializes in niche, non-fiction (including creative non-fiction) titles, announces its new leadership and look. Celeste Holcomb is now the Director of Digital Publishing (and Library Partners Press) at Wake Forest University, within the Office of the Provost. Celeste Holcomb will take over from the retiring William Kane, and will continue to connect authors -- both aspiring and established -- to the expertise and resources of a top-ranked university. LPP has an extensive list of published titles and welcomes new projects. Building on these changes, Library Partners Press sports a new-look website, with updated logo and brand identity, where LPP's publishing services and publications are on offer.
— William Kane
Celeste is highly qualified for this role, with 5 years of administrative experience at WFU, a background in managing university services, and a long history immersed in art and design. Since Celeste joined the team, LPP has published more than a dozen books, with a lively release schedule planned for the coming year. Celeste is eager to fulfill this new role at LPP, bringing creativity and community-oriented thinking to this valuable and beloved service of WFU.
With the unique and challenging environment of the last few years, these updates will enable LPP to better respond to the publishing needs of an increasingly complex writing community. LPP offers both traditional and non-traditional publishing services, with a newly refined focus: to grow the community of knowledge and creativity within WFU and beyond, and to ensure ubiquitous access to digital creations through libraries and individual collections.
Celeste Holcomb
Library Partners Press
+1 336-758-5000
email us here