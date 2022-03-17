Whittier College Introduces LUX – A New Catalog of Diverse Enrichment Courses
LUX represents Whittier College’s continued commitment to meeting learners where they are.”WHITTIER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whittier College announces the launch of LUX – a new catalog of diverse enrichment courses taught by faculty and working professionals that are open to the general public. These courses are designed for individuals who want to advance in their current careers, change paths, or learn something new.
— Whittier College President Linda Oubré
“Learners of all levels can enroll in LUX's short-term courses to advance their professional skills or simply feed their curiosity,” said Whittier College President Linda Oubré. “LUX represents Whittier College’s continued commitment to meeting learners where they are. Now, more than ever, we’re able to fulfill that commitment thanks to innovation and technology that makes learning accessible anytime, anywhere, and for everyone."
LUX Whittier College offers non-degree certificate courses and workshops in a collaborative and welcoming environment that focuses on the learner. Most current courses are offered online and encompass a wide breadth of topics including audio engineering, video editing, graphic design, data science, entrepreneurship, genealogy, and poetry. New courses will be added to the catalog periodically.
The benefits of continuing education are numerous. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, advanced education of every kind increases an individual’s income by thousands of dollars a year. Moreover, professional skill programs increase one’s ability to make career transitions and improve marketability. Continuing education is also part of personal development—learning for personal reasons enhances quality of life.
Whittier College’s Lux courses are open to students of all levels. Visit www.luxwhittier.org to view the catalog or express your interest in teaching a course.
ABOUT WHITTIER COLLEGE
Whittier College, founded in 1887, is a distinctive, national liberal arts college serving a diverse student population with unique, widely praised curricula. Whittier encourages students to become broadly educated rather than merely trained for a specific career. Small, interactive classes led by dedicated faculty members inspire students to cultivate analytical, critical, and rhetorical skills needed in today’s professional world. Whittier ranks as one the most diverse liberal arts colleges in the country and is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a Hispanic Serving Institution. Moreover, more than 40 percent of Whittier students are the first in their families to attend college and most receive some form of financial aid. Whittier attracts students from every socioeconomic tier, from a myriad of religious and social backgrounds, and from 35 states and 27 countries. In our culture of diversity and inclusion, Whittier mirrors the changing global society in which we live. Through the power of a groundbreaking experience in the liberal arts and sciences, Whittier prepares the kind of leaders our nation and world most need. And, in fulfilling an educational mission of vital importance, Whittier changes lives and transforms communities.
