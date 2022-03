Canadian Prairie Farmland a Near-the-Money Call Option on Voluntary Carbon Credits

Can farmland be acquired for agricultural purposes while still providing an expected positive NPV call option on carbon credits?

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, March 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veripath Farmland Partners (Veripath) has one of the most experienced farmland investment management teams in Canada and over 90,000 acres across its rapidly growing Canadian row-crop portfolios. Its principals have been deploying capital in the Canadian farmland space for 15 years with a consistent track record of generating returns, outperforming the Canadian farmland index annually for 15 years without the material use of leverage and even excluding cash rents.Veripath is publishing a whitepaper analysing Canadian farmland from a dual return perspective of being a near-the-money call option on the sale of voluntary carbon credits in addition to being a unique non-depreciating, commodity production asset discounting an infinite series of crop production. What goes into this analysis?• Canadian prairie farmland (Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba – representing about 80% of Canada’s farmland base) can be acquired at very low productivity adjusted prices and, more importantly for carbon call option analysis, very low absolute prices.• Canadian prairie farmland has high penetration of zero-minimum tillage technology use.• Zero-minimum till is believed to capture more than 0.3 tons of carbon per acre depending on soil type and climatic conditions.• Cost effective and highly accurate third-party monitoring and tillage confirmation can be conducted using current satellite and agrology tools.The hypothesis being tested is simple. Can farmland be acquired for agricultural purposes while still providing an expected positive NPV call option on carbon credits in the near to medium term (assuming “reasonable” future carbon credit prices)? Based on Veripath’s initial research, the answer is that it appears to be possible. The Canadian prairies, due to highly competitive absolute and productivity adjusted pricing and high penetration of zero tillage technology, are one of the markets with the combination of factors that appear to make this dual positive return profile possible.If you are interested in receiving the whitepaper when it is released – please go to www.veripathfarmland.com and register for updates.Who is Veripath: Veripath is a Canadian alternative investment firm. Members of Veripath’s management team have decades of farmland, private equity, and private credit investment experience. Veripath believes that there are a number of factors that are supportive of the Canadian farmland investment premise, a few of which are highlighted below.• Value: Canada has some of the most competitively priced farmland in the developed world – particularly on a productivity adjusted pricing basis.• Diversification: Farmland exhibits low correlation to traditional stock/bond investments so can improve portfolio risk diversification.• ESG: Western Canadian zero-till portfolios capture material amounts of carbon.• Inflation Hedging: Farmland has historically had strong inflation/stagflation hedging capabilities and outperformed in real terms during periods of low real rates/high inflation.• Demand: Farmland is a non-volatile way to capture the anticipated incremental demand coming from population growth and growing demands for food, feed, fuel and water globally.• Veripath divides the Canadian market into two separate geographies of ~84M acres each in order to streamline and simplify farmland ownership regulatory compliance. 