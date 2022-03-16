Submit Release
News Search

There were 591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,666 in the last 365 days.

Rapper/Singer GrapeSoda Henderson Releases Pop Hit "Worse Way"

GrapeSoda Henderson "Worse Way" Cover PHoto

GrapeSoda Henderson "Worse Way"

The rap/pop song is the second track release for the Atlanta based artist in 2022 as part of a bigger project to be revealed later this year.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, U.S., March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Worse Way" is the latest track from GrapeSoda Henderson, an upbeat song about a girl admired from afar who is not aware of what her relationship looks like from the outside looking in. With Spring on the horizon and Spring Break season taking place over the coming weeks, "Worse Way" has the sound that appeals to fans of different genres and has the potential to capture a wider demographic in the competitive landscape of pop music.

The skillful combination of smooth vocals, rap and lyrics are a testament to Grape's skills of storytelling, writing and performing. As he expands his catalog of music and experiments with different sounds, his current success with the pop/rap/hip-hop styles has opened the door to more possibilities and opportunities to make music for a wide range of projects in the entertainment industry.

Listen to “Worse Way” by GrapeSoda Henderson, out now on all streaming platforms.
Learn more about GrapeSoda Henderson

About GrapeSoda Henderson
GrapeSoda Henderson is a rapper, singer and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia known for his R&B and west coast hip-hop sound, dropping music and content throughout the year that keep his fans engaged on social media. He is a non-stop creator of music regularly collaborating with Villa Vibez along with his tight circle of other talented hip-hop artists, producers and videographers in the Atlanta area.

In addition to media coverage, interviews, playlist placements and podcast appearances, Grape has performed at shows and festivals across the country. His recent performances were at Atlanta's A3C Festival, alongside artists including YG, T.I and Megan Thee Stallion.

2022 is on track to be his biggest year yet with more releases, features, and performances than ever before.

Bella Mars
Bella Mars / Big Time Fresh Media
+1 832-723-2311
bella@bellaamars.com

You just read:

Rapper/Singer GrapeSoda Henderson Releases Pop Hit "Worse Way"

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.