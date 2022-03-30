NoFilter NoFilter - Explore Map

NoFilter just became Carbon Neutral, and moving to Carbon Free on 2030. Goals for 2023: Reach carbon neutrality generated by the use of the app on user devices

The community of travelers and photographers is finally relying on technology to get the best out of them. NoFilter came to help them” — Broda Noel

CóRDOBA, ARGENTINA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NoFilter, on March 30, 2022, completed the migration of its entire platform to Google Cloud, thereby becoming a "Carbon Neutral" company, and with plans to move to "Carbon Free" as specified by Google (https: //cloud.google.com/sustainability).

New Sustainability Goals for 2023:

To reach "Carbon Neutrality", in the Carbon generated by users when using the application on their own phones/devices, so that users can be sure that belonging to the NoFilter community does not imply any impact negative to the environment.

Disclaimer: There is no relationship between NoFilter and Google, beyond the fact that NoFilter consumes the services and products of said company.