Children Are People Announces Two New Board Members, Director of Operations
Larry Murphy and Elizabeth Walker join esteemed board of directors.
We’re thrilled to have two people of the caliber and quality of Larry Murphy and Elizabeth Walker join our board to help serve our mission to help our students learn, grow and flourish.”GALLATIN, TN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children Are People, Inc. (CAP), a nonprofit organization inspiring character development, academic achievement and community involvement in at-risk youth, announced the appointments of Larry Murphy and Elizabeth Walker to its board of directors.
— Susan Superczynski, Executive Director at CAP
Murphy is currently a financial center manager with Fifth Third Bank. An experienced leader with implementation and project management abilities, Murphy excels at overseeing daily milestones across high-performance teams. As someone who strives to embody the attributes of servant leadership, focusing on the growth and well-being of his community, Murphy is a great addition to CAP’s board.
A compensation manager with Union Planters Bank, Walker brings extensive volunteer financial oversight and leadership experience to CAP’s board. She has served as treasurer of the PTO, finance chair with Gallatin First United Methodist Church, president of the Junior Service League and president of the U.S. Tennis Association of Tennessee.
One of CAP’s most notable and recognized staffers was also recently named the organization’s new director of operations. Angela Taylor began her journey with CAP in 2011 as a volunteer reading tutor. In 2013, Taylor was hired as an executive assistant and later became CAP’s program manager. As the director of operations, Taylor will continue to be an asset for the organization and an advocate for the students.
“We’re thrilled to have two people of the caliber and quality of Larry Murphy and Elizabeth Walker join our board to help serve our mission to help our students learn, grow and flourish,” said Susan Superczynski, Executive Director at CAP. “And, we’re especially lucky to have Angela Taylor in her new role as director of operations. Her business sense is matched only by her heart for working with our students.”
To learn more about CAP, as well as volunteer and/or donate, please visit childrenarepeopletn.org.
###
About Children Are People, Inc.
For more than 20 years, the volunteers, staff and donors of Children Are People, Inc. (CAP) have worked together to serve and support at-risk youth throughout Sumner County, Tennessee. CAP provides a safe, structured space where kids can learn, play and flourish—without charging fees to families. From tutoring to community involvement projects, CAP’s programs ensure each student receives caring attention from positive role models who help pave the way for a thriving future. For more information, visit childrenarepeopletn.org.
Andy Goldstein
Brand825
+1 615-922-5265
email us here
Children Are People: An Introduction