Pain Management Devices Market: Preferable use of medications for pain management

Pain Managementt Neuropathic Pain

increase in demand for pain management devices, upsurge in awareness among people toward pain management devices

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in R&D investments, and launch of innovative products drive the growth of the global pain management devices market. However, hypersensitivity reactions and postoperative infections caused by use of these devices hinder their adoption, which in turn, restricts the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in developing countries would present new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, global pain management devices market was valued at $3,689.20 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,767.69 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Request Free Sample Report Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/169

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “The growth of the pain management devices market is attributed to increase in prevalence of chronic pain across the globe. Furthermore, surge in awareness of pain management devices, launch of innovative products, and rise in adoption of pain management devices are the other factors that contribute to the growth of the market.”

By application, the market is classified into neuropathic pain, cancer pain, facial & migraine pain, musculoskeletal pain, and others. At present, the neuropathic pain segment garners the major share, owing to surge in number of target population, technological advancements in pain management devices, and rise in demand for pain management devices for management of neuropathic pain.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Many clinics and pain management services were open to the public for a limited period to avoid cross-contamination. A lot of hospitals & clinics have witnessed a considerable drop in the number of patient visits.

Most of the chronic pain facilities were considered non-urgent. Outpatient and elective interventional procedures were stopped or limited during the Covid-19 pandemic to minimize client contact and the spread of the virus.

Owing to considerable rise in Covid-infected patients in hospitals, the staff was allocated to take care of patients in Covid wards. This reduced the manpower for pain management services.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global pain management devices market based on type, application, and region.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/169

Based on application, the neuropathic pain segment held the highest market share, accounting for nearly one-third of the global pain management devices market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the cancer pain segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The key players profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, B Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., DJO Global LLC., Johnson & Johnson (Codman And Shurtleff, Inc.,), Kimberly Clark Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Pfizer, Inc., and Stryker Corp.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with vario research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and ever us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

