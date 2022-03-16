Patrick Bazalaki Real Estate in Superior, Colorado has seen its highest commission to date

Patrick Bazalaki Real Estate Beautiful Colorado homes for sale with Patrick Bazalaki Real Estate Beautiful Colorado homes for sale with Patrick Bazalaki Real Estate

SUPERIOR, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Bazalaki, of Patrick Bazalaki Real Estate, has just seen his highest commission to date. The young real estate mogul may be relatively new to the industry, but he is no stranger to earning 6 figure commissions. In fact, Patrick is consistently able to achieve this milestone by working tirelessly and being a relentless advocate for his clients.

The properties in the greater Denver area, ranging from modest single-family dwellings under $500k, to both commercial and residential properties listed for over $2 million. Superior, Colorado continues to be a hot market for real estate.

Patrick Bazalaki's success can be attributed to his tireless work ethic and his passion for helping others. He has a genuine interest in making sure that each and every one of his clients can find the perfect home, regardless of budget. In addition, Patrick is always up for a challenge and will go above and beyond to get the best deal for his clients.

His first sale under the Patrick Bazalaki Real Estate umbrella was a beautiful home in Aurora, Co. While the home was listed for $599,900, Patrick received multiple offers over the asking price and eventually sold the home to a Tech entrepreneur looking for his first family home with his new wife. The property sold for $630,000, giving Patrick a commission of just over $36,000.

Patrick's first six-figure commission came on the sale of a luxury home in Denver which he brokered the sale of, for $1.5 million. Patrick negotiated a commission rate of 7%, or $105,000.

Patrick Bazalaki Real Estate is on fire, and it doesn't look like things will be slowing down anytime soon. Patrick is committed to providing the best service possible and helping as many people as he can find their dream home. If you're looking for an experienced agent who knows the Denver market inside out, give Patrick a call today. Throughout the past year, Patrick has seen many commissions on this level, but his highest to date occurred with the sale of a $2.2 million condo in downtown Colorado. The condo featured a top-floor walkout balcony, which wraps around an entire corner of the building. The condo boasts a gorgeous view and a list of top-tier amenities including a jacuzzi tub in the master suite, 200 square foot walk-in closet, heated flooring in each bathroom, and many other luxury finishings.

On the other end of Patrick's listings, he also regularly shows homes in a more affordable range. Patrick loves helping first-time buyers and families find their starter homes. Last week, he closed on a quaint cottage-style home in Eldorado Springs for $450,000. The home is just under 2,000 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

"It's really all about putting the client first," says Patrick. "I always make sure that I am available when they need me, and I'm always willing to go the extra mile to get the best results for them."

Patrick Bazalaki Real Estate is quickly becoming one of the most respected and successful real estate firms in the area. If you are looking for a real estate agent who will put your needs first, then Patrick Bazalaki is the man for you. Contact him today to learn more.

