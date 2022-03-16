Crimson Door Healing Offers Acupuncture in Burnaby

Crimson Door Healing is thrilled to share that we now provide acupuncture services in our Burnaby clinic. The appointment only facility will offer daily acup..

BURNABY, BC, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Acupuncture is a key component of Traditional Chinese Medicine that can be used to address a wide variety of concerns for all different types of patients and ailments,” says Colleen Robinson, clinic operator and Traditional Chinese and Integral Medicine practitioner at Crimson Door Healing. Colleen’s passion for helping her patients to feel great and in harmony with themselves and the world around them is apparent when you visit the clinic or schedule an appointment with her. That same energy also radiates from their entire team of practitioners and support staff.

Traditional Chinese Medicine discusses that health is the direct result of a harmonious balance of the “yin” and “yang” of your life force’s complementary extremes. This life force is known as “qi,” pronounced “chi.” All illness is caused by an imbalance of these forces.

Since qi flows through the meridians, or pathways, in your body, it is through them that you can access a way to restore balance. These meridians and energy flows are accessible through 350 acupuncture points in the body. By inserting needles into these points in the appropriate combinations, it is possible to bring the energy flow back into proper balance.

Acupuncture is an excellent tool to address various concerns in the body caused by stagnated energy and blockages. Often when these blockages and imbalanced pathways are cleared for the life force energy to flow correctly, main physical, emotional, spiritual and mental ailments fall away and true healing can happen.

“The body and mind are wondrous things but they sometimes need more support,” says Colleen. “Acupuncture can aid significantly in providing the needed support. That’s why our goal at Crimson Door Healing is to help patients get back in alignment and flowing well energetically. Clearing out old energies, old patterns and stagnant thoughts will make a world of difference in how your mind and body are able to function, heal themselves and create openness that allows life force to flow through you and maintain your healthy vitality”.

Visiting Crimson Door Healing for acupuncture in Burnaby is an experience you’ll want to ensure you don’t miss out on. You can book an appointment and visit Colleen or any one of the other acupuncturists that work in their Burnaby clinic.