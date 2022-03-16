Manufactured Housing Market Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Growth Analysis, Latest Technology by 2027

Owing to rapid urbanization and spurt in population growth in developing countries strikes demands.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global manufactured housing market was estimated at $27.18 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $38.84 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. Growth in worldwide population, rapid urbanization, rise in government spending on residential construction, availability of mortgage loans, and surge in cost of residential constructions fuel the global manufactured housing market. On the other hand, fluctuations in price of raw materials and lack of skilled manpower impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high-end technological advancements & innovations are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Prolonged lockdowns caused disruptions in international trade and ceased construction processes, thereby affecting the global manufactured housing market to a significant extent.

However, several government bodies are now coming up with relaxations on the existing dictums and the market is anticipated to get back to its previous stance very soon.

The double section segment to dominate by 2027-

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6583

Based on number of sections, the double section segment contributed to nearly half of the global manufactured housing market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period. Rise in need for the balance between luxury living and affordability fuels the segment growth.

The MH communities segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on location, the MH communities segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global manufactured housing market share in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2027, due to appreciation in property value over time. At the same time, the private property segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to shortage of affordable and quality housing.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Manufactured Housing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6583?reqfor=covid

North America garnered the major share in 2019-

Based on region, North America garnered the major share in 2019, generating around two-fifths of the global manufactured housing market. The region is anticipated to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027, due to growing population and rapid urbanization.

Key players in the industry-

Cavco Industries Inc.

Cumberland Japan Co. Ltd.

Wigo Group, Nobility Homes Inc.

Omar Park Homes Ltd.

Q Prefab OÜ

Domino Homes SIA

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Skyline Champion Corporation

The Commodore Corporation

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6583