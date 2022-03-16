New York's Times Square Could Be Heading for NFT and the Metaverse
TimesSquareNFT.com is now up for Auction on Sedo, one of the most leading Domain Marketplace Platforms. The 7 Day Auction starts on March 17, 2022.UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of NFT's has exploded exponentially over the last one year since Beeple, a Jpeg image collage sold for $69 million. Since then, the world of NFT's has penetrated almost every marketplace to think of, from art to sports, film and advertising. Almost anything is being sold off as a non fungible token item these days, with digital Pudgy Penguins and funny looking Bored Apes, all selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
However, what is the ultimate value of an NFT? A recent Wall Street Journal article delved into the deeper value to unlock around NFTs across other use cases. Times Square, one of the most notable geographical location places on earth, is a big billboard that keeps the great city of New York so dynamic, to over 50 million visitors every year, who visit the Big Apple.
Advertising on those Times Square billboards can go for thousands and thousands of dollars per day. Now with NFT's and the much talked about Metaverse, can those billboard ads gain even more traction and value? It would seem so, considering NFTs can be utilised in so many different ways, with QR Codes, Avatars and NFT Smart Contracts. Then what about how these non fungible tokens are going to be utilised within virtual reality and the Metaverse!
TimesSquareNFT.com is now up for Auction on Sedo, one of the most leading Domain Marketplace platforms. Someone or a Company is going to be the lucky highest bidder of this excellent domain name. The Auction starts this Thursday March 17, 2022 and runs for 7 days before it closes.
So the question is, would one rather pay $69 million for a jpeg that can break at any moment, or technically disappear, or would one invest in a domain name which represents one of the most notable places on earth and can sell infinite NFT spaces, virtual advertising, avatars, brands and who knows what. One can even create an entire vertical Metaverse with TimesSquareNFT.com and give the world a virtual New York experience.
See the domain go up for sale by auction starting March 17, 2022 at a very low reserve right here on Sedo:
https://sedo.com/search/details/?language=e&trackingRequestId=&trackingOrigin=&aid=2394980
