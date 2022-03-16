Submit Release
News Search

There were 679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,305 in the last 365 days.

Expert Witness Dr. Robert Copeland PhD to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The law attempts to make things black and white, but medicine is very gray.

Some people will respond to a drug while others may not respond because everyone’s genetic makeup is very different.

With so many people using different type of drugs, drugs are used, abused and misused.

And no matter how thorough a drug trial, no drug has ever been given to every single person, so we can’t always know the effects of a drug on an individual.

Forensic pharmacologists take that information into court:

Forensic pharmacology is the intersection of the applied nature of pharmacology in an everyday setting and the law.

Dr. Robert Copeland PhD chairs the Department of Pharmacology at Howard University’s College of Medicine.

He is an expert on forensic pharmacology and toxicology and serves as an expert witness.

As a forensic pharmacologist, Dr. Copeland’s role is to analyze, assess, review legal cases and help attorneys prepare to cross-examine the expert on the opposite side. Dr. Copeland’s area of expertise includes a broad range of cases such as blood alcohol level (BAL), DUI, adverse drug reactions to medicines, overdose of medicines, drug interactions, and personal injury resulting from an exposure to medicines, effects from drug abuse or industrial chemicals, and induction of cancer by chemicals.

Dr. Copeland says his expert witness work grew out of the work he does at Howard, where he teaches the fundamentals of pharmacology to medical students, dental students, pharmacy students, and graduate students.

Dr. Copeland has been teaching for over 35 years. Whether it’s a college class or a jury, he is always educating people.

“When we get into a courtroom, I still feel like I'm in the classroom,” says Dr. Copeland. “The classroom setting really prepares you to go into the different venue. It’s a classroom with more pointed questions.”

Close Up Radio will feature Robert Copeland PhD in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on March 18th at 2pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit Dr. Copeland’s profile on SEAK Experts

Lou Ceparano
Close Up Television & Radio
+ +1 (631) 850-3314
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Expert Witness Dr. Robert Copeland PhD to be Featured on Close Up Radio

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.