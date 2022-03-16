Expert Witness Dr. Robert Copeland PhD to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The law attempts to make things black and white, but medicine is very gray.

Some people will respond to a drug while others may not respond because everyone’s genetic makeup is very different.

With so many people using different type of drugs, drugs are used, abused and misused.

And no matter how thorough a drug trial, no drug has ever been given to every single person, so we can’t always know the effects of a drug on an individual.

Forensic pharmacologists take that information into court:

Forensic pharmacology is the intersection of the applied nature of pharmacology in an everyday setting and the law.

Dr. Robert Copeland PhD chairs the Department of Pharmacology at Howard University’s College of Medicine.

He is an expert on forensic pharmacology and toxicology and serves as an expert witness.

As a forensic pharmacologist, Dr. Copeland’s role is to analyze, assess, review legal cases and help attorneys prepare to cross-examine the expert on the opposite side. Dr. Copeland’s area of expertise includes a broad range of cases such as blood alcohol level (BAL), DUI, adverse drug reactions to medicines, overdose of medicines, drug interactions, and personal injury resulting from an exposure to medicines, effects from drug abuse or industrial chemicals, and induction of cancer by chemicals.

Dr. Copeland says his expert witness work grew out of the work he does at Howard, where he teaches the fundamentals of pharmacology to medical students, dental students, pharmacy students, and graduate students.

Dr. Copeland has been teaching for over 35 years. Whether it’s a college class or a jury, he is always educating people.

“When we get into a courtroom, I still feel like I'm in the classroom,” says Dr. Copeland. “The classroom setting really prepares you to go into the different venue. It’s a classroom with more pointed questions.”

